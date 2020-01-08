Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment Market Report is a pro and comprehensive analysis on the Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair & Refurbishment sector which highlights the key trends and market drivers in the present scenario and offers on-the-ground insights(2020-2023).

TopManufacturersListed inthe Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair and Refurbishment Market Report are:

Brevini UK Ltd

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

ME Production A/S

Stork Gears and Services B.V.

Winergy Group

Bosch Rexroth AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Turbine Repair Solutions

Grenaa Motorfabrik A/S

ENERCON GmbH

Connected Wind Services Refurbishment A/S

Wind turbine gearbox is one of the components used in wind turbines. Gearbox in wind turbines help increase the rotational speed of the shaft. Gearbox connects the low-speed shaft to the high-speed shaft, in order to increase the rotation per minute (rpm) of the shaft. It helps increase the rotational speed from about 30 60 rpm to desired 1,000 1,800 rpm by the generator, in order to produce electricity. The cost of gearbox, along with its repair and refurbishment has been high, previously. However, its cost has been declining over the years, due to increasing number of wind farms around the globe. The rising concerns related to environment have led to increase in the number of wind farms around the world. In addition, to reduce energy dependency on other countries, governments, across the world, have been setting targets to develop renewable energy infrastructure for their countries. Countries across the world offer various incentives, schemes, and concessions to developers, which has noticeably increased the wind energy infrastructure, worldwide. Hence, with the increasing number of wind energy infrastructure, repair and refurbishment requirements are also expected to increase, driving the global wind turbine gearbox repair and refurbishment market.

Growing New Wind Capacity Additions - Driving the Market

Since 2011, the cumulative wind capacity has almost doubled from 238 GW to 487 GW in 2016. Wind turbine gearboxes, using high-speed shaft systems and helical gears, are most often prone to failure and need periodic repair and refurbishment. Hence, with the growing wind capacity additions, the demand for repair and refurbishment of the wind energy infrastructure is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest and fastest-growing market for wind turbine gearbox repair and refurbishment. It is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period, due to the upcoming wind projects in the region. China is the biggest producer of wind energy in the world. China has further planned to construct more than ten offshore wind farms this year in Guangdong Province, with overall installed capacity of 3.65GW. Along with this, the Indian government has planned to auction 5 GW offshore wind power capacities in 2018. All such upcoming projects, adding to the wind energy infrastructure, are likely to increase the wind turbine gearbox repair and refurbishment requirement in the coming years, further adding to the growth of the market.

The United States to Register High Demand

The United States installed 2000 MW of wind energy during the first quarter of 2019. The wind power capacity is currently 84,143 MW across 41 states in the country. In 2019, 9,025 MW of wind capacity were under construction and 11,952 MW were in advanced development stages in the. Assuming the repair and refurbishment requirement of the wind turbine gearboxes to be around five years, the immediately addressable market is in the range of 60 GW. However, the market for repair and refurbishment of wind turbine gearbox is likely to surge in the US market.

Notable Developments in the Market

March 2019: JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC acquired Rotos 360, a specialist wind turbine inspection, repair, and installation company.

Reasons to Purchase the Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair and Refurbishment Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023

3.3 Recent Trends and Developments

3.4 Government Rules and Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair and Refurbishment Market Analysis, by Gearbox Type (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

7.1 Main Gearbox

7.2 Yaw and Pitch Gearbox

8. Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Repair and Refurbishment Market Analysis, by Geography (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Argentina

8.2.2 Brazil

8.2.3 Rest of South America

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 Italy

8.3.3 Spain

8.3.4 United Kingdom

8.3.5 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Egypt

8.5.2 Morocco

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Products and Services, Financials**, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

9.1 Brevini UK Ltd

9.2 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

9.3 ME Production A/S

9.4 Stork Gears and Services BV

9.5 Winergy Group

9.6 Bosch Rexroth AG

9.7 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

9.8 Turbine Repair Solutions

9.9 Grenaa Motorfabrik A/S

9.10 ENERCON GmbH

9.11 Connected Wind Services Refurbishment A/S

*List not Exhaustive

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

11. Appendix

11.1 Disclaimer

**Subject to availability to public domain

