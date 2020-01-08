Global Industrial Robotics Market" report is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies.

The increase in investments for automation in various industries, such as automotive; electrical and electronics; and metals and machinery, and the growing demand for industrial robotics systems from small and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries are the key factors driving the market.

The global Industrial Robotics market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Robotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Robotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Industrial Robotics in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Industrial Robotics manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Yaskawa Electric

Fanuc

Kuka

Mitsubishi Electric

Denso

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Comau

Universal Robots

CMA Robotics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Parallel

Collaborative Robots

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Metals and Machinery

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Industrial Robotics

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Industrial Robotics

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

Chapter Five: Industrial Robotics Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Industrial Robotics Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Chapter Seven: Industrial Robotics Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter Eight: Industrial Robotics Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Industrial Robotics Market

