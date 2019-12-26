NEWS »»»
Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is a technique used in coronary catheterization to measure pressure differences across a coronary artery stenosis (narrowing, usually due to atherosclerosis) to determine the likelihood that the stenosis impedes oxygen delivery to the heart muscle (myocardial ischemia).FFR is a novel and potentially clinically useful mathematical solution for estimation of stenotic coronary artery atherosclerosis. Reliability/collaborative measurement between capable laboratories in measuring this essential metric appears muddled in a proprietary race to claim cardiac mathematics dedicated to risk in ischemic cardiac disease. Proprietary claims of cardiac mathematics have not been previously argued in patent law.Fractional Flow Reserve are widely used for multi-vessel disease and single-vessel disease. The most proportion of Fractional Flow Reserve is used for multi-vessel disease, and the proportion in 2017 is 63% with the highest growth rate during 2012 to 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%. Market competition is intense. Philips, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Bracco, Opsens, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. According to this study, over the next five years the Fractional Flow Reserve market will register a 10.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 970 million by 2024, from US$ 530 million in 2019.
