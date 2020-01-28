According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Industrial Devices market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR% during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial devices market is anticipated to increase with the growing end use applications, such as automobile, electrical and electronics’ industries among others.

Industrial devices are find its applications in healthcare sector for portable ECG monitors, capsule endoscope and sphygmomanometer among others.



By Application (Home Appliances, Automobile, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Others); By Region; End-use Landscape; Vendor Landscape and Competitor Analysis



Key Market Insights

The electrical & electronics segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the application segment during the forecast period (2019 to 2026)

Growing new technologies along with growing usage of robotics in various end use industries such as automobile, machinery, and smart society among others is one of the major factor expected to propel the market demand

Increasing usage of smart phones, wearable devises and tablets is also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period (2019-2026)

Industrial Devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2026

The fast growing automobile and electrical and electronics industries in developing countries such China, India, and South Korea are expected to be the prime factors contributing to the growth of Industrial devices

The presence of leading electronics companies such as LG, Samsung, Lenovo and Sony among others is also driving the market growth for industrial devices

Major players in the industrial devices market include GE, Robert Bosch, Samsung, Siemens, Panasonic, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International, Asahi Kasai, and LG among others

In January 2020, Panasonic developed world’s first HDR capsule UHD VR eyeglasses with full-fledged commercial services of the fifth generation (5G) mobile communications system



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

Home Appliances

Automobile

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA



