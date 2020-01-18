Smart Factory Market Research report presented by Adroit Market Research contains industry data, business operations, development status and increasing demand in multiple sectors, this will benefit while investing in this industry.

The term ‘smart factory’ describes a connected and the highly digitalized environment in which equipment, as well as machinery, are able to enhance processes with the help of self-optimization and automation. In addition, the benefits of the smart factories are also expanding according to the physical production of goods as well as in functions such as supply chain logistics, planning, and product development. Several technological advancements such as sensors are utilized to monitor special processes of the factory that helps to improve awareness regarding the overall manufacturing operations.

For example, vibration sensing technology can offer an alert message if bearings, motors, or any tools need to be properly maintained. In addition to this, sensing technology on Self-Driving Vehicles (SDVs) can be used for handling of materials that improve safety as well as efficiency. However, these kinds of robotics technologies have the capability to sense the people and evade unwanted obstructions across the overall working process.

In addition, the venture of getting a smart factory benefits is also increasing for a reliable, safer, and more efficient operation. Furthermore, industries will need to implement digital technologies to fulfill customer’s growing requirements such as free shipping, faster delivery times, improved transparency, option to customize products, as well as reduced costs. Owing to the advanced technologies, industries are hugely adopting the number of different supply chain management options. Thus, such intelligent technologies will help to improve asset efficiency, production quality, and will reduce machine and human errors. In addition, the growing popularity of intelligent manufacturing technologies to improve productivity in a huge number of industries is helping to develop the global smart factory market.

Key Market Dynamics

The growing demand for smart factory solutions can be highly attributed to the adoption and development of intelligent technologies in all leading industries including petrochemicals, mining, manufacturing, and energy and utility. In addition to this, smart factory represents the technological and manufacturing developments and a perfect combination of high-tech tools and high-tech machinery. Likewise, it is the advanced factory process that makes cyber-physical systems enabling efficient movement of material into the factory floor.

Moreover, major factors likely to boost the global smart factory market may comprise increasing concentration on manufacturing efficiency, energy consumption, as well as rising practice for advanced base across manufacturing operations. In addition to this, industries are rapidly moving towards the cyber world in that each and every element of the value chain will be connected for growing the industry revenue at a rapid pace.

Furthermore, technological developments in sensing components including actuators as well as sensors within the industrial set-up due to their rising self-sufficiency with reduced integrated computing abilities and power consumption are expected to boost the demand of smart factories over the prediction period. In addition, such advanced services provide an integrated computing code that offers improved automation solutions. Likewise, the smart factory provides MES (Manufacturing Execution Systems), data models, and a factory-based template for its rapid usage.

In addition, it drives productivity integrated with reduced operational costs as compared to the conventional production processes that may boost the demand of the global smart factory market into the coming future. Technological developments in communication, intelligent electronic sensing, and control are leading to improved range of factory automation; it also offers higher effectiveness as well as providing high-end products to the consumers. In addition, equipment manufacturing is projected to introduce and add further sophisticated electronics to improve chemical processes and assembly that is closely followed by enhanced utilization of PLC (Programmable Logic Control) units and improved software that is also expected to provide substantial opportunities for the growing industry demand.

Global Smart Factory Market Segmentation

The global smart factory market segmentation can be done depending on factors such as technology, field devices, application, and geographical regions. On considering the technology, the global smart factory market is sub-divided into industrial control systems, information technology systems, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), manufacturing execution system and others. In terms of field devices, the market is segregated into control devices, industrial robotics, as well as industrial networks. On considering the application, the global smart factory market is fragmented into the discrete industry and process industry.

In terms of geographical overview, the global smart factory market is fragmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Out of these, the North American market for the smart factory is accounted for the second-highest smart of around 27.3% of the total market in the year 2018. In addition, the region is known as a significant market owing to the number of leading services provides operating across the region. Moreover, the emerged research and development in the field of the Internet of Technology as well as advanced and modern technologies, and the rapidly growing demand for improved lifestyle are some of the major factors helping to boost the demand for smart factories in the region. Furthermore, the growing demand for high-tech and advanced manufacturing solutions is also projected to drive the development of the smart factory market in North American region.

The food and beverages vertical is expected to grow with significant growth rate over the forecast period

Food and beverage applications in the global smart factory market are gaining popularity due to its cost-saving and productivity benefits that are associated with the market offerings. Owing to the developments in electronics machines as well as production with data integrations, the food item productions have gained its efficiency. In addition to this, Industry 4.0 services helped food manufacturers to offer fresh and instant food products on the basis of growing customer demand. On the other hand, the conversion of conventional food and beverage factories in several digital units increases production and operational management owing to the highly rapid decision-making procedures as well as reduced cost solutions. In addition to this, the digital scheduling service helps in determining reliable operational parameters and managing worker allocation for the number of tasks is also expected to drive the growth of the global smart factory market during the prediction period.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Smart Factory Market

The global smart factory market is extremely fragmented as the huge number of prominent players implemented several strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, agreements, and collaborations to extend the global market. However, such strategies will offer efficient and high performing products that exhibit improved consumer satisfaction and it is further expected to grow the global smart factory market demand during the prediction period. Some of the major service providers of global smart factory market are Invensys PLC, System Insight Inc., CMC Associates, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ubisense Group PLC., Johnson Controls PLC., Siemens AG, Microsoft, General Electric Co., Apriso Corporation, ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, and many others.

Major Market Movements

Due to increasing industrial growth of refurbished robots such as industrial robots and RFID are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for industry growth over the forecast period

Technological advancements in communication, intelligent electronic sensing, and control are influencing to upscale the level of smart factory automation with an offer to deliver high-end products to the customers.

Increasing the introduction and implementation of intelligent technologies is also one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global smart factory market.

Increasing preference for less energy consumption, highly efficient solutions, and advanced manufacturing operations are some factors that are also boosting the development of the smart factory market across the globe.

Key Study Deliverables

Market size and forecast of the global smart factory market for the period from 2015-2025, with CAGR for the period from 2019-2025

In-depth market assessment across the considered segmentation and regions

Analysis of the major market dynamics such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Scrutiny of the overall competitive scenario based on market assessment tools

Profiles of key market players based on parameters such as company overview, financial status, product offering, and key developments.

