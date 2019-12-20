Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Position Sensors Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Position Sensors Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Position Sensors. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ams AG (Germany), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), MTS Systems Corporation (United States), Renishaw plc. (UK), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (United States), Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (United States), Bourns Inc. (United States) and Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Germany).

Position sensor is a device used to position measurement where displacement, distance, position or length measurement and gives an absolute position or relative one. It can be linear, angular, or multi-axis. This device automates test or monitor processes. The device is used in computer hard drives, steering wheels, game joysticks & CD/DVD drives, industrial and robotics among others. With rapid advancement in technology and innovation, the demand for position sensor has increased.



Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Position Sensors in the Aviation and Aerospace Industry

Amalgamation of Position Sensors in Modern Automobiles

Market Trend

Growing Trend in Industrial Automation

Restraints

High Prices of Components and Raw Materials Could Affect the Profitability of Position Sensors

Opportunities

High Potential for Industrial Robotics Application

Challenges

Lack of Proper Standards to Measure Performance Indicators

The Global Position Sensors is segmented by following Product Types:

Linear Position Sensors, Rotary Position Sensors



Major applications/end-users industry are:

Test Equipment, Material Handling, Machine Tools, Motion Systems, Robotics, Others



Industry: Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Packaging, Aerospace, Automotive, Others

Output: Analog, Digital

Contact Type: Contact, Non-Contact

Top Players in the Market are: Ams AG (Germany), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), MTS Systems Corporation (United States), Renishaw plc. (UK), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (United States), Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (United States), Bourns Inc. (United States) and Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Germany).

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

