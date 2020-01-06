Global Arts and Crafts Market Report profile the top manufacturers of Arts and Crafts with price, sales, revenue and global market size and share by region, types and application.

Well-defined analysis of the current state of the “Arts and Crafts Market” is done in the market research report 2019 to 2024. The report consists of valuation of enterprise key producers, evaluation of advertising trader or distributor, development traits, production and delivers analysis, intake volume and price analysis, sales and market popularity. A brief synopsis of the Arts and Crafts industry supplied in the report consists of enterprise information evaluation, enterprise policy evaluation, definitions, specifications, applications, and classifications.

This report mainly covers the drawing pen, paints and stains, craft tools, and other product type.

Scope of Arts and Crafts Market Report:

Overall, the arts and crafts industry continues to trend positively, as consumers continue to seek out do-it-yourself (“DIY”) home projects. In general, it seems consumers have an ongoing interest in crafting. However, the industry remains very competitive, with traditional brick-and-mortar arts and crafts stores facing competition from big box retailers such as Wal-Mart and Target, as well as online players such as etsy.com. The increased competition had caused many retailers to increase promotional activity to drive sales. While lower price points remain important for many consumers, many retailers have been recently focused on improving gross margin, and have been more strategic with the type and level of discounts offered.

Children’s crafts: For many manufacturer, children’s crafts have been driving sales over the past year. Products remain popular with children. Going forward into the holiday season, sales at some manufacturer will be compared to elevated sales levels last year. It remains to be seen if the continued popularity of these items will allow sales growth to be maintained, or if another product will become the it-gift with children.

The worldwide market for Arts and Crafts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 53100 million US$ in 2024, from 38400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

This report focuses on the Arts and Crafts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Arts and Crafts Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Pilot-Pen

Faber-Castell

Paper Mate

Parker

Pentel

PPG Architectural Finishes

BEHR Process Corporation

Fiskars

Westcott

Mundial

Arts and Crafts Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

Drawing Pen

Paints and Stains

Craft Tools

Others

Market by Application:

Home Use

Commercial Use

Educational Use

