Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Preventive Maintenance Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Preventive Maintenance Software. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Maintenance Connection (United States), EMaint (United States), MPulse Software, Inc. (United States), ManagerPlus (United States), Software AG (Germany), Infor (United States), SAP (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States) and IQMS (United States).

Preventive maintenance software is designed to manage the maintenance of equipment by giving proper equipment functioning reports. There are majorly two types of preventive maintenance software including computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM). There are various advantages associated with the software such as reduces overtime, downtime and repair costs and increases productivity & efficiency. Additionally, increasing use of mobile technology that gives access to maintenance technicians has been supplementing the overall growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about benefits associated with preventive maintenance software and increasing duplicity of software is limiting the market.

On January 2019, Nuvola has announced its new launch of newest intelligence tool (Preventive Maintenance & Asset Management). The new preventive maintenance & asset management system of the company particularly made for hospital application.

Market Trend

Increasing Use of Mobile technology that Gives Access to Maintenance Technicians

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand as Preventive Maintenance Software Decreases Overtime, Downtime, and Repair Costs

Increasing Adoption of Preventive Maintenance Software to Manage Work Orders Efficiently and Enhance Productivity

Opportunities

Rising Demand from the Asian Countries due to Urbanization and Industrialization

Rising Technological Advancement and Increasing R&D Activities by Established Key Players

Restraints

Lack of Awareness about Benefits Associated with Preventive Maintenance Software

Increasing Duplicity of Software

Challenges

Intense Competition among Established Key Players

The Global Preventive Maintenance Software is segmented by Type (Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS), Enterprise asset management (EAM)), Application (BFSI, Hospital, Factory, Logistics, Others), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based)

Top Players in the Market are: Maintenance Connection (United States), EMaint (United States), MPulse Software, Inc. (United States), ManagerPlus (United States), Software AG (Germany), Infor (United States), SAP (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States) and IQMS (United States)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Preventive Maintenance Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Preventive Maintenance Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Preventive Maintenance Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Preventive Maintenance Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Preventive Maintenance Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Preventive Maintenance Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

