Linear Accelerators (for Radiation) is a device that uses high Radio-Frequency (RF) electromagnetic waves to accelerate charged particles (i.e. electrons) to high energies in a linear path, inside a tube like structure called the accelerator waveguide. The resonating cavity frequency of the medical LINACs is about 3 billion Hertz (cycles/sec). This is the most common device to treat cancer with external beam radiation.



A linear accelerator (LINAC) customizes high energy x-rays or electrons to conform to a tumor’s shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue. It features several built-in safety measures to ensure that it will not deliver a higher dose than prescribed and is routinely checked by a medical physicist to ensure it is working properly.



, LINAC (linear accelerator) is a must-have for any radiation oncology care provider. Approximately 60 percent of all cancer cases in the U.S. involve some form of radiation therapy, and recent technological improvements by linear accelerator manufacturers allow for unprecedented accuracy and safety in treating tumors, and limiting effects on the surrounding normal tissue.



Based on product types, the market is segmented into Low-energy and High-energy Linacs. Low-energy Linacs is leading the market consumption, in 2016, the Low-energy Linacs production was 1138 Units and the market share was 76.48% and it will be 1737 Units and 71.45% in 2022, with a Growth Rate 7.30% from 2016 to 2022. In 2016, the High-energy Linacs production was 350 Units and the market share was 23.52%, and it will be 694 Units and 28.55% in 2022, with a Growth Rate 12.09% from 2016 to 2022.



, Based on end users, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institute and Medical Schools. Hospitals is the major application of Linear Accelerators for Radiation, in 2016, the Linear Accelerators for Radiation consumption (sales) in Hospitals was 1369 Units, and it will reach 2234 Units in 2022; while the sales market share in Hospitals was 92.00% in 2016 and will be 91.90% in 2022.



, , Major players in this market are Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, ACCURAY and Siemens, totally they comprises 93.82% market share in 2016. There are also many small players with small output numbers in this market, but the global market pattern will not change very significantly due to the high technical barrier and brand Influential.



,TheGlobal Linear Accelerators for Radiation market is valued at 2500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Linear Accelerators for Radiation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Linear Accelerators for Radiation market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major Linear Accelerators for Radiation marketcompetition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufactures: -

Varian Medical Systems

Elekta

ACCURAY

Siemens

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Linear Accelerators for Radiation market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Linear Accelerators for Radiation market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Low-energy Linacs

High-energy Linacs

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Linear Accelerators for Radiation market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Linear Accelerators for Radiation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Linear Accelerators for Radiation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Linear Accelerators for Radiation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Linear Accelerators for Radiation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

