Key Companies Covered in Aerostructures Market Report are G. Yuengling and Son, The Boston Beer Company, Heineken, Constellation Brands, Anheuser-Busch InBev and the Sierra Nevada and more

The use of premium-quality raw materials for new flavors and styles is expected to contribute growth to the global craft beer market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Craft Beer Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Ales, Pilsners and Pale Lagers, Specialty Beers, Others), By Distribution (On-trade, Off-trade), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The dominance of small independent and private label breweries is fostering the growth of the craft beer brands.

Some key companies that are present in the global craft beer market are

G. Yuengling and Son

The Boston Beer Company

Heineken

Constellation Brands

Anheuser-Busch InBev and the Sierra Nevada.

Gen!us launches ‘light’ Craft Beer

British beer maker Gen!us announced a light craft beer brewed with three hop varieties and pilsner malts, containing only 72 calories. The launch of the new craft beer is likely to fuel demand among health-conscious and gym-goers due to the low-calorie content which will, in turn, enable growth of the global craft beer market. The acquisitions between companies to launch craft beer is also supporting the growth of the global craft beer market.

To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/craft-beer-market-100736

For instance, Kingfisher partnered with Freedom, The UK’s original craft breweries, to create a pale ale targeted precisely at the Indian food occasion. Bombay Bicycle uses New World hops such as Cascade and Chinook to give some citrus and tropical fruit notes to refresh the pallet. The recent launch of craft beer by market key player along with rising demand for low-calorie craft beer are contributing significantly to the global craft beer market.

Demand for Low Alcohol by Volume (ABV) Beer to Boost Market

The rising production of craft beer along with changing consumption habits is driving the craft beer market. An increasing number of consumers seeking innovative and flavorful options are also contributing considerably to the global craft beer market. The premiumization inclination towards drinking less but better beer is also a prime reason responsible for boosting the global craft beer market.

The maturation phase of the beer industry has gradually improved by the flavorful revolution in the form of craft beer. The dominance of private label breweries and small independent breweries are making the market highly lucrative which is subsequently aiding in market growth.

The rising demand towards low alcohol by volume (ABV) beer along with the overall quality and safety profile of the craft beer is contributing positively to the global craft beer market. In addition, the utilization of premium-quality raw materials for the production craft beer in new styles and flavors is expected to offer huge growth opportunity during the forecast period. However, high prices and restrictive regulatory framework is likely to hinder the growth of the global craft beer market.

Major Segments includes;

By Type

Ales

Pilsners and Pale Lagers

Specialty Beers

Others

By Distribution

On-trade

Off-trade

By Geography

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/craft-beer-market-100736

North America and Europe to Remain Dominant in The Global Market

Geographically, the global craft beer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are presently leading the market and are predicted to dominate the global craft beer market during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of small and independently-owned breweries in the U.S are leading to high sales of craft beer in the country which in turn is enabling the growth of the global craft beer market.

The fragmented nature of artisanal craft breweries in Europe is offering a unique advantage wherein the offerings are tailor-made depending on consumer preference. This factor is boosting growth in countries such as the UK, Germany and others. In the Asia Pacific, the market for craft beer is showing significant growth owing to rising demand for refreshing flavorful craft beer in countries such as New Zealand and Australia.

Nevertheless, India and China are expected to be regional hotspots in the forthcoming year due to the robust consumption patterns and rapid emergence of small independent breweries in the tier-1 cities of both the countries. These factors are predicted to generate high growth opportunities in the region.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/craft-beer-market-100736

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Acidulants Market Size, Share and Forecast till 2026 | Global Industry Analysis, Trends Bulk Food Ingredients Market Global Size, Share and Regional Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™ About Us: Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data. At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges. Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Craft Beer Market Size, Global Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights(TM)