About SD Memory Cards Market:

A memory card or flash card is an electronic flash memory data storage device used for storing digital information. These are commonly used in portable electronic devices, such as digital Camera, Mobile phone, laptop computers, tablets, MP3 players and video game consoles.

The memory card market is very concentrated, the key players are Sandisk, Sony, Toshiba, Transcend, Lexar, Samsung, Verbatim, PNY, Kingston, Delkin, Panasonic, PHISON, MaXell, PQI, Integral. The revenue share of the first three enterprises accounts for about 30% of the total.

At present, in the industrial developed countries the Memory Cards industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But those companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Memory Cards production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

The global SD Memory Cards market was valued at 15300 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 20000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide SD Memory Cards Market Are:

Sandisk

Sony

Toshiba

Transcend

Lexar

Samsung

Verbatim

PNY

Kingston

Delkin

SD Memory Cards Market Report Segment by Types:

SD

Micro SD

CF

CFast

Others

SD Memory Cards Market Report Segmented by Application:

Camera

Computer

Mobile phone

Other Devices

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of market in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

