Global "Dental CBCT Market" 2019-2024 report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of market also focuses on the major drivers, challenges, opportunities for the key players.

About Dental CBCT

CBCT is a compact, faster and safer version of the regular CT. Through the use of a cone shaped X-Ray beam, the size of the scanner, radiation dosage and time needed for scanning are all dramatically reduced.A typical CBCT scanner can fit easily into any dental (or otherwise) practice and is easily accessible by patients. The time needed for a full scan is typically under one minute and the radiation dosage is up to a hundred times less than that of a regular CT scanner.

Dental CBCT Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Danaher

Planmeca Group

Sirona

New Tom(Cefla)

Carestream

VATECH

J.Morita

ASAHI

Villa

Yoshida

Acteon

Meyer

LargeV

Geographical Analysis of Dental CBCT Market:

This report focuses on the Dental CBCT in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Dental CBCT Market Segment by Types, covers:

Large FOV

Medium FOV

Other (Small FOV

Custom Super FOV models

etc.)

Dental CBCT Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Routine Inspection

Clinical Diagnosis

Scope of Report:

North America is the largest consumption market of Dental CBCT, with sales market share nearly 40%. And the production market share of Dental CBCT is 30%. The manufacturers of Dental CBCT in North America have small and medium scale, and the number of them is big.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 27% and the production market share over 40%. The first Dental CBCT was born in Europe, and big manufacturers are concentrated in Europe. So there are a large number of Dental CBCTs for export to other regions.

Asia is another important market of Dental CBCT, enjoying 25% production market share and 26% sales market share.

Main players are from Japan and Korea, like J.Morita and ASAHI from Japan and VATECH from Korea. China also can supply Dental CBCT, but the products are mainly consumed in China.

Market competition is intense. Danaher, Planmeca Group, Sirona, New Tom (Cefla), etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

The worldwide market for Dental CBCT is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million US$ in 2024, from 740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dental CBCT in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dental CBCT product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dental CBCT, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dental CBCT in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dental CBCT competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dental CBCT breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Dental CBCT market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dental CBCT sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of Dental CBCT Market Report pages: 119

