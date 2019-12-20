In Florasulam market report, Global competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Florasulam is C12H8F3N5O3S, florasulam products are usually formulated as liquid concentrates or wettable granules to be dispersed in water in the field or applied to foliage as a spray. Florasulam is registered for use on cereal grains including wheat, barley, oats, rye, and triticale.

DowAgroSciences

Syngenta

Sino-Agri United Biotechnology

Agrochem laboratey Center

Nanjing Longxin Chemical

Jiangsu Repont Pesticide Factory

First, there are more than 20 companies got the registration of florasulamg, and major manufacturers of Florasulam are mainly in US, CA and China. Florasulam is the product of Dow AgroSciences initially first launched in Belgium in 1999. After the launch in the UK, France, Canada, China and Germany and other countries soon, Syngenta owns the exclusive rights as the third company in the United States of products for cereal crops.

Second, with patent protection over the period, many countries registered the production of florasulamg franchise, and the global yield increases.

Third, there are only 6-10 manufacturers all over the world in the past 5 years. In the future, it is likely that the florasulam business will get better and better.

Forth, global farm and cropsdemand is growing for such efficient herbicides (florasulamg).

Recently, the cross margin of florasulamg is at least 10%, about 10K USD/T. Although in recent years herbicide market is not stable, but florasulamg products with its characteristic of efficiency in the market has more and more obvious advantages.

The worldwide market for Florasulam is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Market by Types:

TC (99.2%)

TC (95.0%)

SC

Market by Application:

Herbicide

Systhetic intermediate

