Top Players in Internet of Things Market are Google, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco, Apple, Oracle Corporation, The Hewlett-Packard Company, Facebook, Dell Technologies

Organizations around the world are increasingly adopting advanced technologies, which is driving the global internet of things market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “GLOBAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) MARKET: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026” states that IoT technology holds significant potential in the ICT sector. As per the report, the global market was valued at US$ 190.0 Bn in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,102.6 Bn by 2026. The analysts in the report predict that the global market will expand at a ferocious CAGR of 24.7% throughout the forecast years.

For More Information and Detailed Scope of this Report, Visit @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/internet-of-things-iot-market-100307

Key Players Mentioned:

Google

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Cisco

Apple

Oracle

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Facebook

Dell Technologies

“Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Oracle Corporation are Among the Leading Players in the Market”

Key players in the global IoT market are Using IoT platforms such as application management, device management, and network management to sustain the market. Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, SAP SE, and Oracle Corporation are some of the leading companies in the global market. These companies are increasingly using cloud-computing networks across several platforms. Some companies are likely to invest in research and development (RandD) activities in order to develop innovative IoT solutions. Such activities are expected to help companies gain an edge over the competition.

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/internet-of-things-iot-market-100307

“Healthcare among the Second Leading End Use Industry Segment by Covering 16.2% Share”

Manufacturing and healthcare accounts for the majority of share in the global IoT market. According to the report, in 2018, the healthcare segment holds a share of 16.2% in the global market. BFSI segment offers ample growth opportunities as the demand for IoT solutions in the banking sector is increasing rapidly. Customer relationship with banks has transformed over the years with this new ear of connectivity. Adoption of IoT in banking helps to make faster payments and enhances operational efficiency. Not only this, IoT technology allows credit and debit cardholders to easily access banking services. Moreover, several banking firms are planning to use this technology in order to improve the banking experience of their customers by making it more personal. With the increasing adoption of cloud computing solutions, the BFSI sector is expected to rise at a substantial share during the forecast period.

Analysis by Market Segmentation:

By Platform: Device Management, Application Management, Network Management By Software and Services: Software Solution, Services By End-Use Industry: BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT and Telecom, Others By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

“Growing Demand for Smart Devices Drives the Market in Europe and Asia Pacific”

In 2018, the market in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of US$ 74.5 Bn in 2018. The region is anticipated to lead the global IoT market through the forecast period. Large-scale adoption of technologies such as Cloud computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in this region contributes to the growth of the market. Several mergers and acquisitions (MandA) between leading players and rising focus on implementing connected devices is a significant factor driving the market in APAC and Europe. Other regions such as North America and Latin America are expected to grow considerably in the forecast years.

For Any Queries and Further Information, Speak to Our Analyst @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/internet-of-things-iot-market-100307

“Mounting Demand for Real-time Data Offers Fillip to the Market”

“IoT technology offers digital transformation to organizations by either upgrading their existing processes or creating a new one,” states a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Small-scale enterprises are also adopting IoT solutions with an aim to enhance their productivity and cost-efficiency,” he added. IT industry is aggressively adopting cloud-based solutions to gain easy access to enormous amounts of data. This will further provide significant impetus to the market. The demand for real-time data among businesses is increasing at an exponential rate. This, coupled with increasing penetration of automation, is expected to create growth opportunities for the market by 2026. By adopting the internet of things (IoT) solutions, enterprises can gain real-time insights into their business, which can eventually enhance their decision-making processes. IoT offers several software solutions which include security, remote monitoring, network band management, and real-time streaming analytics. Against this backdrop, the demand for IoT applications is likely to increase over the next few years.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment

Research Approach

Sources Executive Summary Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Emerging Trends Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

Industry SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Platform (US$ Bn) Device Management Application Management Network Management

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Software and Services (US$ Bn) Software Solution Real-Time Streaming Analytics Security Data Management Remote Monitoring Network Band Management Services

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By End Use Industry (US$ Bn) BFSI Retail Government Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation IT and Telecom Others

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



North America Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Platform (US$ Bn)

TOC Continued…!

Purchase License for Full Report @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100307

Other Exclusive Reports:

Location-based Services Market Size To Reach USD 66.61 Billion By 2026; Extensive Applications in Navigations Systems to Aid Growth

Product Life Cycle Management Market to Expand at a CAGR of 8.5% Between 2019-2026; Technological Advancements in PLM Software to Boost Growth

Enterprise Content Management Market To Reach $43.16 Billion by 2026, New Xerox DocuShare Flex Platform by Xerox to Help Companies Streamline their Business Operations

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Internet of Things Market Global Industry Growth, Trends, Revenue, Key Suppliers, Demands and Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends till 2026