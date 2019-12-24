NEWS »»»
Copper Fungicides Market 2019-2024 Report cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.
Copper Fungicides Market 2019 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Copper Fungicides industry along with competitive landscape, Market share and revenue forecasts 2024. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.
Copper fungicides are a series of fungicides with copper including organic and inorganic forms. Copper fungicides are classified into inorganic copper fungicides and organic copper fungicides, used in gardening and farming market.
The research covers the current market size of the Copper Fungicides market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:
Scope of The Report:
This report focuses on the Copper Fungicides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The technical barriers of copper fungicides are relatively not high, but with the restriction of industry volume and resulting in 12 major enterprises including IQV Agro, Albaugh, Nufarm, Spiess-Urania Chemicals, Isagro, ADAMA, Certis USA, UPL, Bayer, Zhejiang Hisun, Jiangxi Heyi and Synthos Agro etc.
Globally, copper fungicides are mainly produced in Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe is the largest production region with production amount of 40647 MT in 2019. France leads the Europe production market. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific production is 18652 MT in 2019. Australia and China dominate the Asia Pacific market with separate production of 6643 and 3166 MT in 2019.
The worldwide market for Copper Fungicides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 690 million US$ in 2019
Report further studies the Copper Fungicides market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits Copper Fungicides market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Copper Fungicides in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
The Copper Fungicides market report provides answers to the following key questions:
