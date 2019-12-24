Copper Fungicides Market 2019-2024 Report cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

Copper fungicides are a series of fungicides with copper including organic and inorganic forms. Copper fungicides are classified into inorganic copper fungicides and organic copper fungicides, used in gardening and farming market.

The research covers the current market size of the Copper Fungicides market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

IQV Agro

Albaugh

Nufarm

Spiess-Urania Chemicals

Isagro

ADAMA

Certis USA

UPL

Bayer

Zhejiang Hisun

Jiangxi Heyi

Synthos Agro

Scope of The Report:

This report focuses on the Copper Fungicides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The technical barriers of copper fungicides are relatively not high, but with the restriction of industry volume and resulting in 12 major enterprises including IQV Agro, Albaugh, Nufarm, Spiess-Urania Chemicals, Isagro, ADAMA, Certis USA, UPL, Bayer, Zhejiang Hisun, Jiangxi Heyi and Synthos Agro etc.

Globally, copper fungicides are mainly produced in Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe is the largest production region with production amount of 40647 MT in 2019. France leads the Europe production market. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific production is 18652 MT in 2019. Australia and China dominate the Asia Pacific market with separate production of 6643 and 3166 MT in 2019.

The worldwide market for Copper Fungicides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 690 million US$ in 2019

Report further studies the Copper Fungicides market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits Copper Fungicides market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Inorganic Copper Fungicides

Organic Copper Fungicides

Major Applications are as follows:

Grains

Fruits

Vegetables

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Copper Fungicides in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

