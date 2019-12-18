Virtual Reality in Manufacturing Industry was USD 924.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14,887.0 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period.

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Virtual Reality in Manufacturing Industry Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content), By Application (Product Design and Development, Safety and Training, Maintenance and Repair, and Communication and Collaboration), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,”Virtual reality is one such concept that has helped overcome several downfalls that were initially present in the manufacturing industry. The use of virtual reality in manufacturing performing repetitive tasks that initially required continuous manual labour, has stood out among all.

The report focuses on several aspects of the market, with primary focus on aspects such as leading products, major companies, and ongoing trends. It highlights products that have witnessed the highest demand in recent years and their subsequent impact on the market. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have constituted an increase in the Virtual Reality in Manufacturing Industry size in recent years.

A manufacturing process involves everything from design, prototype, and developing the final product. In such circumstances, there are several possibilities of error. For any manufacturing business, the end product should not possess any defects or errors. As a result, there is a need for incorporating concepts that will bode well in initial stages. Automated concepts such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT) have been a hit among manufacturers across the world. The advent of real-time concepts such as virtual and augmented reality have opened the doors for several possibilities.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the Virtual Reality in Manufacturing Industry are:

Unity Technologies

Microsoft

Google

Sony

HTC Corporation

Samsung

Facebook Technologies, LLC.

EON Reality, Inc.

Magic Leap, Inc.

WorldViz

NextVR Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Virtuix

Groove Jones LLC

North America to Emerge Dominant; Established IT Infrastructure to Provide Impetus to Growth

The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant. The presence of a well-established IT infrastructure has established the platform for early adoption of latest technologies. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 359.5 million. Besides North America, Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth, driven by growing incorporation of VR-integrated technologies in several countries across this region.

Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment



Research Approach



Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities



Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators



Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Virtual Reality in Manufacturing Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecasts



By Component (Value)





Hardware







Software







Content





By Application (Value)





Product Design and Development







Safety and Training







Maintenance and Repair







Communication and Collaboration





By Geography (Value)





North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







Middle EastandAfrica







Latin America

Continued…!!!

