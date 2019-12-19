A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 120 pages, titled as 'Global Banknote Printing Machine Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America and important players/vendors such as ABCorp, Canadian Bank Note, Harrison and Sons etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.



Global Banknote Printing Machine Market Overview:

Initially the banknote printing was carried out by the governments or their respective central banks. However, with robustly growing financial market and financial services as well as increasing international tourism has escalated the need for banknote printing machines. In addition to this, with increasing disposable incomes across the global, the market will be driven further. Banknote printing machines are used to print the papery. The banknote printing production process includes plate-making, printing, serial number printing, cutting, original drawing, original plating, inspection/finishing, wrapping and completion. Some of the key players profiled in the study are KBA-NotaSys SA (Switzerland), Goebel Porzellan GmbH (Germany), Komori Corporation (Japan), China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation (CBPM) (China), ABCorp (United States), Casa de Moneda de la República Argentina (Argentina), Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (India), Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) (United States), Canadian Bank Note Company (Canada) and Harrison and Sons Pvt Ltd. (United Kingdom). and would reach the market size of USD11.62 Billion by 2024.



On the basis of geography, the market of Banknote Printing Machine has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Organization Type, the sub-segment i.e. Government Organization will boost the Banknote Printing Machine market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by End User, the sub-segment i.e. Private Enterprise will boost the Banknote Printing Machine market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.



Market Drivers

Volatile Economic Strategies across the globe leading to Continues Changes in Currencies

Increasing International Trades leading to Growing Need for Banknote Printing



Market Trend

Introduction to Higher Valued Noted across the Globe with respect to Upsurging Disposable Incomes

Adoption of Portable Bank Notes and Increasing Security and Automation of the Banknote Printers



Restraints

Robust Increase in the Uses of Bitcoin and E-Banking Transactions

Rising Adoption of E-commerce Websites stagnating the demand for Physical Currencies



Opportunities

Dynamic Economic and Currency based Structures to Avoid Note Piracy and Improve Security

Global Economic Stabilization and Improves Economic Conditions



Challenges

Bank Note Piracy, Manufacturing Confidentiality and Data Security



Major Market Developments:

On January 30th, 2019, The Komori has launched new banknote printing system names ‘H-UV system' which is an innovative UV curing system that uses a UV lamp/LED module developed with Komori know-how and high-sensitivity UV ink. With just one lamp/LED module mounted in the delivery, this system offers high print quality and reliability as well as excellent economic and eco-friendly performance. In addition to this, president & director of Komari, Satoshi Mochida has said that the same system is being adopted by 1000 more banknote printing press.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has a duty to ensure the integrity of the euro as a means of payment by applying the highest environmental, health and safety, security and quality standards throughout the research and development, design, production and supply phases of euro banknotes. Therefore, Euro banknotes must be produced to specific industrial standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001, and meet strict security requirements.



Target Audience:

Banknote Printing Machine Manufacturers, Banknote Printing Machine Distributors and Traders, Government Finance and Economic Activity Regulators, Market research and Consulting Firms, Venture Capitalists and Investors, Financial Industry Associations and Others



Major Objectives Focused through this Study

- To define, describe, and forecast the Global Banknote Printing Machine market on the basis of product [Intaglio Printing, Offset Printing and Silk Screen Printing] , application [Governments and Central banks], key regions and end user

- To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

- To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

- Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

- To provide market size for various segments of the Banknote Printing Machine market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

- To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Banknote Printing Machine industry

- To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market



While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Banknote Printing Machine market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.



