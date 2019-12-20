Key Companies Covered in Industrial Wax Market Report are Hexion Inc., Sasol, Petroleo Brasileiro, Evonik Industries, Oil Co. Lukoil PJSC, Sinopec, Arch Chemicals, Momentive Performance Materials

The global industrial wax market size is likely to witness remarkable growth on account of the technological changes in the wax industry. Fortune Business Insights™ studies the industrial wax market in details in their report titled, “Industrial Wax Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Fossil based Wax, Synthetic based wax, Bio-based wax), By Application (Candles, Packaging, Coatings and Polishing, Tire and Rubber, Food, Cosmetics, Adhesives, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

Some of the key industrial wax manufacturers include:

Hexion Inc.

Sasol

Petroleo Brasileiro

Evonik Industries

Oil Co. Lukoil PJSC

Sinopec

Arch Chemicals

Momentive Performance Materials

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Lubrizol Corporation

Numaligarh Refinery

The Blayson Group and International Group

The Clorox Company

Dow Corning

ExxonMobil

Honeywell International

BASF SE

Royal Dutch Shell

The report presents both qualitative and quantitative industrial wax market analysis. It focuses primarily on growth trajectories such as growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market may face in the forecast duration. All information presented in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods. Key segments of the market are listed in the report along with the names of key players and their key strategies. Key strategies include mergers and acquisitions, company collaborations, contracts, investments in research and development, and other industrial wax market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Rise in Demand for Unconventional Waxes Will Help Market Exhibit High Growth Rate

An important factor promoting the industrial wax market growth include the rise in acceptance of synthetic waxes in various parts of the world. Besides this, the advent of technology in wax industries is expected to attract high industrial wax market revenues in the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing population and the surge in per capita income of people in developing nations such as China, India, and other countries in Asia are further expected to help increase the industrial wax market share in the near future.

Get Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-wax-market-101742

On the contrary, the decline in the production of paraffin wax may cause hindrance to major industries such as candle making, cosmetics, medical and the food industry. This may ultimately disparage the industrial wax market share in the forecast period. This, coupled with the rise in prices of bio-based and synthetic waxes, is further anticipated to cause hindrance to the industrial wax market size in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the augmenting demand for unconventional waxes and the rise in import activities for industrial wax are expected to create lucrative industrial wax market growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Owing to Rise in demand from Cosmetic Industry

From a geographical perspective, the global industrial wax market is categorized into five major regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, the region contributing the largest industrial wax market share in Asia Pacific.

This is attributable to the increasing demand for candles, coatings, and food packaging. On account of the rising population and industrialization, China has emerged as the major consumer of industrial wax. This is closely followed by India and Japan. Besides this, the surging popularity of cosmetics is further expected to help gain high industrial wax market revenues in the years to come.

Company Collaborations and Setting up of New Bases to Help Players Earn Large Revenue

Industrial wax market manufacturers are entering into strategic collaborations, setting up of new wax plants, product launches, and others. Such strategies are anticipated to help the players attract high revenue on one hand and maintain a strong foothold on the other.

Key industry developments in the industrial wax market include:

August 2016 An agreement was signed between Koster Keunen and Brenntag for distributing synthetic and natural waxes for cosmetic applications. This agreement will help the company serve its customers in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland comprising of the DACH region).

September 2016 - Bharat Dyes Agency was appointed by Blayson for distributing and representing wax to offer a high-quality alternative service of technical support and wax supply in India.

April 2019 A food-grade paraffin wax brand called “pristine” was launched by Numaligarh Refinery Limited in April this year. This aim focuses on bridging the demand-supply gap and improve the brand equity of NRL, thus allowing the company to have a strong foothold in the market and grow remarkably at the same time.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-wax-market-101742

Major Segments Includes:

By Type

Fossil based Wax

Synthetic based wax

Bio-based wax

By Application

Candles

Packaging

Coatings and Polishing

Tire and Rubber

Food

Cosmetics

Adhesives

Others

By Geography

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Hydrogen Sulphide Market Size, Global Share and Regional Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

Resin Market Size, Trend and Global Analysis Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Industrial Wax Market Size, Future Trends in 2020 by Global Share and Key Industry Development Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights(TM)