Global "Subsea Well Access and BOP System Market" 2020 research gives an overview of the industry with classifications, applications and industry chain structure. It also provides data for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. Report states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Subsea Well Access and BOP System Market Report are:

Aker Solutions ASA

Baker Hughes A GE Co

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International plc

National-Oilwell Varco

Inc.

Oceaneering International

TechnipFMC PLC

Kerui Group Co. Ltd.

Rongsheng Machinery Manufacture Ltd.

Subsea well access and BOP systems are an integral part of the offshore drilling activity. The offshore drilling activity experienced a slowdown after the oil price crisis post mid-2014. However, oil price has experienced substantial recovery after 2016. Due to growing oil and gas demand, recovery in oil price and increasing number of onshore fields reaching their maturity, the Exploration and Production activity is expected to make a shift toward deeper offshore regions.

Declining Offshore Production Cost Drives the Market

Since 2015, the offshore spending has been reduced significantly. Though some spending reduction is due to drop in service prices, mainly spending has decreased due to better process efficiency and cost savings through sustainable exercises, such as major changes in drilling strategy to optimize the production. As a result, about 5 billion barrels of pre-sanctioned offshore oil and gas reserves now break-even at or lower than USD 50 per barrel. The declining offshore production cost is expected to drive the offshore drilling activity during the forecast period, which in turn, is expected to drive the global subsea well access and BOP system market.

Growing Deepwater Activity Accelerates Growth

Land-based and shallow water oil and gas fields are approaching their maturity. Hence, in order to meet the growing demands, upstream operating companies are exploring deeper offshore regions. Deepwater offshore drilling and production activities require a more expensive subsea well access and BOP systems due to complexity and safety risks involved in the process. Hence, deeper offshore activity is expected to drive the subsea well access and BOP system market.

Lower for Longer Oil Prices Restrains the Market

Though the oil prices have seen a substantial recovery after 2016, the oil prices are still low compared to that of 2013 level. There is a significant uncertainty involved with future oil prices. The offshore exploration and production activity is costlier and requires the commitment for longer period than that of land-based exploration and production activity. Hence, the lower for longer oil price scenario and uncertainty involved with oil prices are restraining the offshore activity which in turn, is constraining the subsea well access and BOP system market.

Europe is the Market Leader

Europe is the market leader for subsea well access and BOP system market, owing to offshore activity in the Russian fields and the fields in the North Sea adjoining the United Kingdom and Norway. North Sea offshore production has seen a substantial drop in break-even prices, with some fields breaking even at as low as USD 25 per barrel. The drop in break-even cost combined with the recovery in oil prices is expected to drive the offshore drilling activity, which in turn, is expected to drive the market in the region.

China to Experience Significant Growth

Despite low oil prices, offshore activity in China has seen a substantial increase. China’s offshore activity is mainly concentrated in Bohai Bay, Pearl River Delta, and Beibu Gulf areas. As of May 2019, the world’s 5% of the total offshore fleet was active in the country. Growing industrialization, urbanization and increasing per capita income are the drivers for the energy demand in the country. In order to meet this energy demand, the exploration and production activity, including offshore is expected to increase in China, which in turn, is expected to drive the subsea well access and BOP system market in the country.

Notable Developments in the Market

March 2019: OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, announced the awarding of a project by BP of an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract to supply the subsea production system for the Mad Dog 2 development in the Gulf of Mexico.

January 2019: OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, announced it has been awarded an EPC contract by Statoil, to supply the subsea production system for the Utgard gas and condensate discovery in the North Sea.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023

3.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Supply Chain Analysis

6. Porter's Five Forces Framework

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Global Subsea Well Access System Market Analysis, by Type (Market Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023)

7.1 Vessel-Based Well Access Systems

7.2 Rig-Based Well Access Systems

8. Global Subsea BOP System Market Analysis, by Type (Market Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023)

8.1 Annular BOP

8.2 Ram BOP

9. Global Subsea Well Access and BOP System Market Analysis, By Geography (Market Overview, Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023)

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Rest of North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 Australia

9.2.2 China

9.2.3 India

9.2.4 Indonesia

9.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Russia

9.3.2 United Kingdom

9.3.3 Norway

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 Iran

9.4.3 Qatar

9.4.4 Egypt

9.4.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Venezuela

9.5.3 Rest of South America

10. Key Company Profiles* (Overview, Business Segmentation, Financials**, Recent Developments and Analyst View)

10.1 Aker Solutions ASA

10.2 Baker Hughes A GE Co.

10.3 Halliburton Company

10.4 Schlumberger Limited

10.5 Weatherford International PLC

10.6 National-Oilwell Varco Inc.

10.7 Oceaneering International

10.8 TechnipFMC PLC

10.9 Kerui Group Co. Ltd

10.10 Rongsheng Machinery Manufacture Ltd

*List is not exhaustive

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2 Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12. Appendix

12.1 Disclaimer

