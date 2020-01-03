World-wide High Performance Computing Market Report (2020) gives analysis of top manufacturers, size, type and application, with earnings market share and growth rate Forecasts till 2023

Global "High Performance Computing Market" 2020 research gives an overview of the industry with classifications, applications and industry chain structure. It also provides data for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. Report states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Get a sample copy of the report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12343349

TopManufacturersListed inthe High Performance Computing Market Report are:

Advanced Micro Devices

Inc. (AMD)

NEC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Sugon Information Industry Co.

Ltd

Fujitsu Ltd

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

DELL Technologies Inc.

Cray Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Amazon Web Services

Rackspace US Inc.

The global high-performance computing (HPC) market was valued at USD 27.28 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 39.58 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.40% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

HPC has become vital to various users across government sectors, enterprises, and scientific researchers, to generate and develop advanced products and services. There is an imminent need to develop sophisticated HPC systems, and deploy them throughout academic, industry, and government institutions, while also utilizing it to address social challenges, like health, public safety, weather forecasting, climate change, and environmental protection. These advancements in computing technology are providing various benefits, like faster computing capabilities, enhanced performance efficiency, and smarter operation and management. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Expansion and Diversification of IT Industry

The fast-paced growth in the IT industry is expected to be the major driver for the high-performance computing market. The incorporation of IT services across diverse industry verticals is the major cause for this growth, where, apart from business operations, these services are also used for process optimization, data management, and analytics. These functionalities are becoming more complex with growing industry size and high consumer data generation, creating a huge demand for HPCs. Furthermore, information technology has emerged as an integral part of business operations across different industry verticals, further supplementing the market growth.

Hardware Segment Occupies Major Market Share

The hardware segment constitutes a major part of the revenue generated in the high-performance computing market. HPC networks, are usually a cluster of computers or a single high-performance supercomputer, and hence, the hardware components, including processors, networking devices, memory, storage, servers, graphic adaptors, and other such equipment, are major contributors to the market. Servers are among the most integral parts of the HPC infrastructure cluster, and account for a major part of the hardware components market share. Advances in technology have led to rapid improvements in the HPC systems and enhancing their size, density, power requirements, and storage capacity over the recent past.

North America Dominated the Market

North America is one of the largest markets for technology-based solutions. It is also expected to be a strong player in the global economy, especially, in the development and implementation of new technologies. This implementation of new technologies is driven by the huge increase in raw data, and the need for security, thus, leading to the deployment of HPC systems. Moreover, both, large firms, such as General Motors, Procter and Gamble, and Boeing, and small and medium enterprises, such as LandL Products and Zipp, are deploying HPCs to solve technical challenges in several industries. Thus, using these insights to develop innovative products will help in providing first mover advantage in their markets.

Key Developments in the Market

November 2019 - IBM and Salesforce announced an expansion of the partnership to deliver new artificial intelligence predictive analytics. The collaboration is aimed at converging its AI platform and cloud computing platforms to create a more insightful CRM.

Enquire beforePurchasingthis report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12343349

Reasons to Purchase the High Performance Computing Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Buy this report (Price4250USD for single user license) at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12343349

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Expansion and Diversification of IT industry

4.2.2 Cost Effectiveness of ‘Pay-as-you-go’ Model

4.2.3 Innovation in Virtualization Technology

4.2.4 Improving Performance to Cost Ratio of Machine

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.3.1 Performance Bottleneck for High-performance Computing in Cloud-based Systems

4.3.2 Data Security Concerns in High Availability Cloud Model

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Exascale Computing - The Future of HPC

4.4.2 Growing Demand in Banking and Entertainment

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors

5. Global High-performance Computing Market Segmentation

5.1 By Type of Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.1.1 Servers

5.2.1.2 Storage

5.2.1.3 Others

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Services

5.3 By End-user Application

5.3.1 Academic Research

5.3.2 Bio-Sciences

5.3.3 CAE

5.3.4 Defense

5.3.5 EDA/IT

5.3.6 Financial Services

5.3.7 Government

5.3.8 Others

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

6.1 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

6.2 NEC Corporation

6.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

6.4 Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd

6.5 Fujitsu Ltd

6.6 Intel Corporation

6.7 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

6.8 Microsoft Corporation

6.9 DELL Technologies Inc.

6.10 Cray Inc.

6.11 Lenovo Group Ltd

6.12 Amazon Web Services

6.13 Rackspace US Inc.

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of the High-performance Computing Market

About us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807/UK +44 203 239 8187

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit High Performance Computing Market Share, Size 2020 - By Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Region, Pricing Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023