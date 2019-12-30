Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market by Top International Players are Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Vitrolife, CooperSurgical, Inc., California Cryobank, Anecova, Microm Ltd., Nidacon International AB, OvaScience, Inc., Esco Micro Pte Ltd., Merck KGAa, Bloom Fertility Centre, Parallabs Ltd., Forecast to 2026

The global assisted reproductive technologies market is likely to gain momentum from increasing sedentary lifestyle, mental stress, and related health problems. Fortune Business Insights, in an upcoming report, titled, “Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (In Vitro Fertilization, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection, Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer, Tubal Embryo Transfers), By End User (Hospitals, Fertility Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” rising adoption of unhealthy habits, such as drinking and smoking, reduction in physical exercises, and rising prevalence of infertility are anticipated to increase the global assisted reproductive technologies market growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, rising incidence of polycystic ovary syndrome and menstrual cycle imbalance in women and difficulties in sperm transport and formation in males, respectively, will also contribute to the increasing global assisted reproductive technologies market sales in the forthcoming years.

The report classifies the global assisted reproductive technologies market on the bases of type, end user, and geography. In terms of type, the market is further grouped into gamete intrafallopian transfer, in vitro fertilization, tubal embryo transfers, intracytoplasmic sperm injection, and others. Out of these, the in vitro fertilization segment is expected to account for the highest global assisted reproductive technologies market share during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the development of QBOX IVF by Merck and Co.

some of the key players in the global Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market:

Hamilton Thorne, Inc.

Vitrolife

CooperSurgical, Inc.

California Cryobank

Anecova

Microm Ltd.

Nidacon International AB

OvaScience, Inc.

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

Merck KGAa

Bloom Fertility Centre

Parallabs Ltd

Increasing Government Interventions on Women’s Health to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global assisted reproductive technologies market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America. Amongst these regions, North America is expected to lead the global assisted reproductive technologies market throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced systems. The National Institutes of Health declared that every year, almost 11.0% of females and 9.0% males suffer from infertility in the U.S.

This is another significant factor that is anticipated to impact the assisted reproductive technologies market positively in this region. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Asia Pacific will exhibit notable growth in the coming years owing to the rising government awareness programs regarding women’s health. Combined with this, increasing incidence of infertility will also contribute to the growth.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the prominent market players operating in the global assisted reproductive technologies market. They are Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Vitrolife, CooperSurgical, Inc., California Cryobank, Anecova, Microm Ltd., Nidacon International AB, OvaScience, Inc., Esco Micro Pte Ltd., Merck KGAa, Bloom Fertility Centre, Parallabs Ltd., and other key market players.

