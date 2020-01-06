Recreational Vehicle (RV) Industry 2020 Global Market Research report 2020 covers a detailed study of the Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2023.

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market 2020 report focus on Global and regional Market, providing information on major players like Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors, Traders, Customers, investors etc. Industry researcher project Recreational Vehicle (RV) market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 7.59% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of smart driver assist systems.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the integration of advanced technologies into RVs.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the problems associated with RV ownership.

About Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market

A recreational vehicle is a motor vehicle or trailer that is equipped with amenities and designed for temporary dwelling. 360 Market Update's recreational vehicle market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as towable RVs and motorized RVs. Our analysis also considers the sales of recreational vehicle in the US, and the rest of North America. In 2018, the towable RVs segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the advent of cost sharing ownership in a rental framework will play a significant role in the towable RVs segment to maintain their market position. Also, our recreational vehicle market report looks at factors such as the increasing adoption of RVs by different generations of consumers, enhanced exposure leading to increased sales, and the integration of advanced technologies into RVs. However, the vehicle recalls affecting the market dynamics, problems associated with RV ownership, and market sensitivity to macroeconomic factors may hamper the growth of the recreational vehicle industry over the forecast period.

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

Integration of advanced technologies into RVs

The competitive nature of the RV market in North America is leading to the emergence of new technologies and advanced features, introduced by various vendors in the market. RV manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing hybrid models for improved performance and minimal emissions. Technological advancements have encouraged vendors to add features such as roadside assistance systems, remote systems monitoring, and others. Thus, the integration of advanced technologies into RVs will fuel the growth of the recreational vehicle market in North America at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

The emergence of smart driver assist systems

The increased collaboration between technology providers and vehicle manufacturers have resulted in the emergence of smart driver assist systems for RVs. These systems can improve the overall driving experience of RVs. For instance, vendors are focusing on integrating AI-based voice assistant into RV for hands-free interaction with infotainment systems. Thus, the emergence of smart driver assist systems is expected to drive the growth of the RV market in North America.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the recreational vehicle market in North America during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the recreational vehicle market in North America is moderately fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recreational vehicle manufacturers, that include Forest River Inc., Gulf Stream Coach, Inc., REV Group Inc., Thor Industries Inc., and Winnebago Industries Inc.

Also, the recreational vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Recreational Vehicle (RV) market size.

Geographically,this report is segmented into several key Regions covering:Americas, APAC, EMEA

Key vendors operating in 2020 Recreational Vehicle (RV) market space are-

Forest River Inc., Gulf Stream Coach, Inc., REV Group Inc., Thor Industries Inc., Winnebago Industries Inc.

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

Following are the objectives of The 2020 Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Report:

To describe and forecast the overall Recreational Vehicle (RV) market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of authentication type, functionality type, component, and application.

To forecast the market size for various segments, by key region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Recreational Vehicle (RV) market.

To strategically analyze the Micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, Prospects, and Contributions to the total market.

To analyze opportunities in the overall Recreational Vehicle (RV) market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To profile key players and analyze their Market ranking in terms of revenues and core competencies and provide details of the competitive landscape for the Recreational Vehicle (RV) market leaders.

To analyze growth strategies such as Contracts, Mergers and Acquisitions, Product launches and Developments, and Research and Development (RandD) in the overall Recreational Vehicle (RV) market.

