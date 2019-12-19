Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market was valued at an estimated USD 2.17 billion in 2018; this value is projected to rise with a CAGR of 20.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

A most recent review onGlobal Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Marketis led covering different associations of the business from various topographies to think of 100+ page report. The examination is an ideal blend of subjective and quantitative data featuring key market improvements, challenges that industry and rivalry is looking alongside whole investigation and new open door accessible and may slant in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling showcase. The report connects the authentic information from 2013 to 2018 and anticipated till 2025*. Some are the key and developing players that are a piece of inclusion and have being profiled are LI-CYCLE CORP., Raw Materials Company, Neometals Ltd, Retriev Technologies, RECUPYL SAS, Umicore, Glencore, American Zinc Recycling LLC, Battery Recycling Made Easy, American Manganese Inc. and TES (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market was valued at an estimated USD 2.17 billion in 2018; this value is projected to rise with a CAGR of 20.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This projected rise in market value can be factored to rise in the amount of disposed batteries globally requiring the need for proper recycling.

Download Free PDF Sample Copy of [email protected]https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Competitive Analysis:

Global lithium-ion battery recycling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lithium-ion battery recycling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market By Technology (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Physical/Mechanical Process), Chemistry (Li-NMC, LFP, LMO, LTO, NCA, LCO, Others), Industry (Automotive, Marine, Industrial, Power), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Lithium-ion battery recycling can be described as the process of properly disposing the used batteries and recovering the remaining materials from the batteries. The disposed batteries contain amounts of reactive material along with a combination of metal resources that are still present in the batteries. The process requires careful handling of the used batteries, along with deactivating the energy from the batteries, and then recovering the left-over resources.

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report :

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the the report “LI-CYCLE CORP., Raw Materials Company, Neometals Ltd, Retriev Technologies, RECUPYL SAS, Umicore”

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name

Change / Merger etc.

2) Can we add or profiled new company as per our need?

Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

** Data availability will be confirmed by research in case of privately held company. Upto 3 players can be added at no added cost.

3) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

4) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please click [email protected]https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Developments in the Market:

• In December 2018, American Manganese Inc. announced that they had received “Notice of Allowance” from the United States Patent and Trade Mark Office. This permission/notification terms that the innovative technology invented by the company for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries is set to be issued a patent.

• In February 2018, LI-CYCLE CORP. has announced that they have been invited to present at the CleanEquity Monaco 2018, on 8th and 9th March in Fairmont Monte Carlo, Monaco. This presentation will help the company in providing the vital information regarding the technological advancements and technologies they are working with in the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. With this information, investors and entrepreneurs present at the conference will help the company expand their business operations.

Market Drivers:

• Growing concern regarding the depletion of metals and recycling of batteries helping in recovering these resources; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

• Increase in adoption and uses of lithium-ion batteries resulting in rise of recycling of these batteries; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

• Concern regarding the safety and disposal of the materials in the whole recycling process of the used batteries is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

• By Technology

o Hydrometallurgical Process

o Pyrometallurgy Process

o Physical/Mechanical Process

• By Chemistry

o Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

o Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

o Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

o Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)

o Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

o Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

o Other Materials

• By Industry

o Automotive

o Marine

o Industrial

o Power

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email:[email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Rising Trend Including Key Players Profile like LI-CYCLE CORP., Raw Materials Company, Neometals Ltd