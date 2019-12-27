Global machine vision lighting market is expected to grow from US$ 1089.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1961.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2018 and 2025.

Operations in the automobiles industry is increasingly growing complex and thus brings potentials for errors. Manufacturers have very small margin for errors in the current highly competitive scenario and thus need very accurate systems to support their operations. Achieving high quality during production with minimal errors and satiate ever increasing demands of the customers, manufacturers and suppliers are in immense need of a highly effective approach to prevent the defects that can occur at various stages of production. Machine Vision Systems enable to fulfill those demands for the manufacturers effectively and in an efficient manner.

The global machine vision lighting market for the application is broken down into automotive, consumer electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics, and others. All stages and steps in the production of an automotive vehicle is effectively and efficiently inspected by machine vision system. The intricate steps that require extreme superiority of skills while inspecting include suspension and dashboard gauging, tires and interior fittings. These activities are simplified by the use of proper lighting in the machine vision systems. Also, automotive vision systems allow color checks, dimension checks and the presence and absence of foreign bodies or mal- formed parts. Because of the greater advantage and functionality provided by these systems, the sector has witness widespread implementations of machine vision solutions.

The major companies operating in the market include Advanced Illumination Inc., EFFILUX, Moritex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Omron Microscan System, Inc., Cognex Corporation, ProPhotonix Limited, Smart Vision Lights, Spectrum Illumination, and TPL Vision among others.

Further, machine vision lighting market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand in industries such as automation, robotics and non- manufacturing which include intelligent transport system, logistics and medical, exhibiting substantial market growth. Automotive, electronics and processing industries are the largest end- users of these systems however, the growth of machine vision systems in non- industrial niche applications such as logistics, intelligent traffic systems, IP video surveillance, and others is also rising owing to ongoing improvements in the technology resulting in decreasing the costs of these systems.

Currently, Europe is dominating the market for machine vision lighting. This growth is attributed to the presence of robust automotive, consumer electronics, as well as the FandB industry in the region. However, APAC region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. The presence of strong manufacturing sector in the developed as well as developing economies of APAC region is influencing the market growth for machine vision lighting. Also, the increasing adoption of machine vision systems by different end-user industry is bolstering the market growth. The rising living standard of people across the globe coupled with stringent government standards for different products is impacting the market positively.

