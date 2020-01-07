GCC Ice Cream Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Impulse Ice Cream, Take-Home Ice Cream, and Artisanal Ice Cream); Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Specialist Store, and Others) and Country

Latest market study on “GCC Ice Cream Market to 2027 Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Impulse Ice Cream, Take-Home Ice Cream, Artisanal Ice Cream); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Others),”, GCC ice cream market is accounted to US$ 543.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 2027, to account to US$ 969.1 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The rising number of cold storage facilities and supermarkets is projected to escalate the GCC ice cream market at a CAGR of 6.7%

Most countries in GCC, such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain, have traditionally been oil economies, but in recent years they have started to promote themselves tourist hubs in the Gulf. Therefore, the demand for ice cream has also surged due to increasing tourism in some of the countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. GCC countries enjoy hot sunny days during the most part of the year.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007896/

Company Profiles

Desert Chill Ice Cream

Dunkin Brands

General Mills

Maras Turka

Mini Melts

Nestle S.A.

IFFCO

Mars, Incorporated

Graviss Group

Unilever

Saudi Dairy and Foodstuff Co

Summer is an undisputed season for the consumption of ice cream and related products. The hot climate and sweltering afternoons in the GCC make for a perfect atmosphere to relish frozen desserts and ice creams. This further boosts the ice cream market in GCC.

The rapidly expanding cold storage infrastructure has been contributing significantly to the growth of the ice-cream industry worldwide. The cold storage facilities help prevent the spoilage of eatables during storage and transportation. There is a rising number of cold storage facilities around the world, which are ensuring that perishable food such as vegetables, fruits, and dairy products retain their freshness, taste, texture, and nutritional value, without leaving scope for microbial contamination. The advent of mobile refrigeration systems and active refrigerated transport systems has played a crucial role in the storage and transport of ice-cream products. Mobile refrigeration systems are used in transporting perishable food stuff such as ice-cream from the manufacturing site to refrigerated warehouses.

The refrigerated warehouses store these products, along with other perishable products, in low-temperature conditions. The perishable foodstuff is then transported to supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores in refrigerated trucks. Innovations in refrigeration and cryogenics, as well as technological advancements in the design and functionality of cold chain systems, have made the storage and transportation process of ice-cream products more streamlined and efficient. The expansion of cold chain systems is expected to be a major factor in driving the ice-cream market during the forecast period.

The GCC countries such as UAE and Saudi Arabia have become a tourist hotspot in recent years. The rising number of malls, supermarkets, and hypermarkets in cities in the UAE, such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Manama, Riyadh, and Doha, has attracted a number of visitors and tourists. GCC region heavily relies on food imports and hence has developed a vast network of cold chains and cold storage facilities. Sprawling cold chains and cold warehouses to store perishable foods such as ice cream has underpinned the growth of the ice cream market.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007896/

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global GCC Ice Cream Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the GCC Ice Cream Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.



Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email:[email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit GCC Ice Cream Market is expected to reach US$ 969.1 Million in 2027