Alfalfa hay is an excellent source of good quality protein and fiber. Alfalfa is a legume hay and is sometimes called “lucerne”. These hays are higher in protein and minerals and are more palatable than grass hays. Alfalfa in particular is high in energy and is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. When properly cured, alfalfa is the best of the legume hays from a nutrient standpoint. It has the most feed value of all the perennial pasture forages. Alfalfa is used as for horses, dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, chickens, turkeys and other farm animals.

Scope of Alfalfa Hay Market Report:

United States is a major producer of alfalfa hay in 2016, where US production accounts for 51.7% globally. In addition, United States is also the world's largest exporter.The world's largest consumption market is still in the United States, mainly because of the excellent geographical conditions the United States; the quality of alfalfa hay is significantly higher than other regions.There are many manufacturers, most of them with small scale. Market competition, environment as well as other factors in recent years have led to volatile market prices, the market price around 268USD/MT in 2016.The worldwide market for Alfalfa Hay is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 30100 million US$ in 2024, from 29200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the Alfalfa Hay in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Alfalfa Hay Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Anderson Hay

ACX Global

Bailey Farms

Aldahra Fagavi

Grupo Osés

Gruppo Carli

Border Valley Trading

Barr-Ag

Alfa Tec

Standlee Hay

Sacate Pellet Mills

Oxbow Animal Health

MandC Hay

Accomazzo

Huishan Diary

Qiushi Grass Industry

Beijing HDR Trading

Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm

Modern Grassland

Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture

Inner Mongolia HuangYangwa Grass Industry

Alfalfa Hay Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

Alfalfa Hay Bales

Alfalfa Hay Pellets

Alfalfa Hay Cubes

Others

Market by Application:

Dairy Cow Feed

Beef Cattle and Sheep Feed

Pig Feed

Poultry Feed

Others

Detailed TOC of Global Alfalfa Hay Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Alfalfa Hay Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Manufacturer 1

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Alfalfa Hay Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Manufacturer 2

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Alfalfa Hay Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……

3 Global Alfalfa Hay Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Alfalfa Hay Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Alfalfa Hay Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

……..

12 Alfalfa Hay Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Alfalfa Hay Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Alfalfa Hay Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 Alfalfa Hay Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Alfalfa Hay Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

…….

