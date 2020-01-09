The Sparkling Water market report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to be enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

Summary of Functional Water Market: -

Functional water is bottled drinking water enhanced with special ingredients like herbs or antioxidants to provide additional health benefits.Our market research analysts have predicted that based on the application, the flavored functional water segment will account for the maximum share of the flavored water market during the forecast period.The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the flavored water market. Our analysts have predicted that this region will witness steady growth in its shares by the end of the forecast period.The global Functional Water market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

Here is List of Prominent TopManufacturers/Key-playersof Keyword market research report (2020- 2025): -

Nestle

The Coca-Cola Company

Danone

New York Spring Water

Pepsico

Kraft Foods

Suntory Beverage and Food

Herbal Water

Hint Water

Sunny Delight Beverage

Mountain Valley Spring Company

On the basis ofProduct Type,we research the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate, primarily split into: -

Flavored Functional Water

Unflavored Functional Water

For theend users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Functional Water market for each application, including: -

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

This report studies the global market size of Functional Water in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Functional Water in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Functional Water market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Functional Water market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Functional Water:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Functional Water market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end-user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Functional Water market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Functional Water companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Functional Water submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Water Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Functional Water Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Functional Water Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Functional Water Production

2.1.1 Global Functional Water Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Functional Water Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Functional Water Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Functional Water Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Functional Water Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Functional Water Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution



3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Functional Water Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Functional Water Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Functional Water Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Functional Water Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Functional Water Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.2 Functional Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.3 Functional Water Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Functional Water Production by Regions

4.1 Global Functional Water Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Functional Water Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Functional Water Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Functional Water Production

4.2.2 United States Functional Water Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in the United States

4.2.4 United States Functional Water Import and Export

4.3 Europe

5 Functional Water Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Functional Water Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Functional Water Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Functional Water Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Functional Water Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Functional Water Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Functional Water Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Functional Water Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Functional Water Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Functional Water Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central and South America

5.5.1 Central and South America Functional Water Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central and South America Functional Water Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil



6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Functional Water Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Functional Water Revenue by Type

6.3 Functional Water Price by Type



7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Functional Water Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Functional Water Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Functional Water Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

To Continued...

