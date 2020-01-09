Global RF switch Market 2020-2026 Trends & Forecast Report, Consistent with our stated policy of making available the best research and analysis report.

The global RF switch market was valued at US$ 1,535.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2,433.9 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The radio frequency switch is a source for direction of high frequency signals over broadcast tracks.RF switch are widely used in wireless systems for finding wide signal routing used in switching signals from antennas to the transmit and receive chains. It has also become an essential compound for various space applications. The demand for antennas tuners has increased in the recent period, as they are primarily being used in smartphone devices. Manufacturers of antenna tuners are extensively using RF MEMS in the production of antenna tuners, as they provide size advantages under space constraints. These antenna tuners are used over a broad spectrum of frequencies including mm Wave frequencies for 5G networks. Thus, the adoption of RF MEMS in the manufacturing of antenna tuners is increasing among smartphone.

Apart from these, increasing adoption of power electronics in electric vehicles and rising need for power management devices have led to the higher adoption of power electronics in energy and power, automotive, consumer electronics, and other industries. The global power electronics market is expected to witness moderate growth in the future, owing to high-speed switching rate and optimized power loss. Increasing use of electronic devices in automobiles to ensure vehicle safety, carry out user authentication, etc.,is also contributing to the growth of the transportation segment of the power electronics market. These factors are going to drive the shift towards RF switch during the forecast period.

Additionally, companies are also focusing on developing innovative products and are undertaking key collaborations to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2019, Qorvo, a semiconductor company, has planned to acquire Cavendish Kinetics, an RF MEMS company. This will help in improvingQorvo’s capabilities in antenna tuning and in enhancing the 4G and 5G system performance.

Key Findings:

Based on the type, the electromechanical switch segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the MEMS segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on insertion loss, the 0.3-0.9 dB segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the off isolation, the 24-48 dB segment is anticipated to have the highest share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the configuration, the hybrid segment is anticipated to have the highest share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on operating frequency, the Very High (400 GHz +) segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the power handling, the Peak Power segment is anticipated to have the highest share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the applications, the Communication segment is anticipated to have the highest share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on regions, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global RF switch market during the forecast period.

Recent News:

In June 2019, Cree, Menlo Micro has launched new MM51xx series of RF switch/microwave switch. The company has re-invented electronic switch with its MEMS-based Ideal Switch technology and is now sampling the MM51xx series of products. These new products will operate at high power with ultra-low RF losses and in a miniaturized surface-mount package.

In March 2019, Pasternack, a provider of RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products, has announced a new line ofSPDT high-power PIN diode RF switch with 50 Ohm Reflective Designs. The new product will be used across radar systems, EW applications, base station infrastructure, repeaters, military/microwave radios, public safety/land mobile radios, UHF/VHF radios, and test and measurement applications.

