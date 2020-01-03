World-wide Accounting Software Market Report (2020) gives analysis of top manufacturers, size, type and application, with earnings market share and growth rate Forecasts till 2023

Global "Accounting Software Market" gives exceptional analysis of industry over the time period of 2020-2023. The analysis states all the factors affecting the growth of the Accounting Software market, highlighting the industry peers, growth, latest trends, market size, current and future growth analysis with up to date information.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Accounting Software Market Report are:

Intuit Inc.

Sage Software Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation (NetSuite)

Microsoft Corporation

Infor Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Unit4 Business Software Limited

Xero Ltd.

Red Wing Software

Acumatica Inc.

Open Systems Inc.

Zoho Corp

MYOB Ltd.

Acclivity Group LLC

Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd.

Deltek Inc.

Syspro Impact Software

Inc.

The scope of the report is limited to software offered by various vendors. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and others. The study emphasizes on the method of installation of the software, both cloud-based and on-premise methods. Several factors, such as increasing efficiency by adopting these software, are also discussed in this report.

Over the past two decades, the financial and accounting software solution market has witnessed numerous changes. One of the biggest changes is the cloud-based offering of accounting software solutions. A recent survey indicates that among the enterprises planning to opt for enterprise resource planning solutions, more than 50% of them are expected to choose cloud as their deployment mode. Agility, lower startup cost, and faster deployment are the major benefits of cloud-based solutions. Additionally, the advent of digital commerce and technological advancements, like integration with other online applications, such as automated bank feeds, automated billing features, etc., are expected drive the accounting software market over the forecast period.

Increased Efficiency using Accounting Software to Drive the Market’s Growth

Accounting software increases efficiency, as it is used to keep track of accounting transactions, or to manage the money flowing in and out of business. It has emerged as a better solution for managing the accounts of a business, as it can easily manage account payables, account receivables, business payroll, general ledger, and other business modules. Moreover, features that ensure accurate financials of the company, such as time-saving, cost-effective operation and higher overall productivity, are expected to drive the demand. In addition, these factors make this software more deployable for small businesses.

Cloud Installation Poised to Witness the Highest Growth

Cloud accounting services, both online accessible and via software, are becoming lucrative options for small and medium business owners, as cloud-based offerings address the typical problems related to traditional accounting software. Single user access has been ineffective, when it comes to sharing access to financial and customer details within a team. In addition, customer support for a specific accounting software product is very slow and this affects the accounting requirements of companies. Moreover, over the last three decades, several changes have been observed in financial and accounting software solutions, such as SaaS-based and cloud-based accounting software solutions. These changes are expected to strengthen the demand for cloud-based software.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

The growth of the Asia-Pacific business accounting software market can be attributed to factors, such as rising penetration of business accounting mobile applications and higher adoption of modern technologies in the region. Moreover, factors, such as the emergence of small businesses and growing investment in the business sector are likely to bolster the growth of the market. In India, where the country has switched to a GST scheme since July 2019, the demand for accounting software is expected to increase. In addition, the growth in the deployment of cloud technology in the region is further expected to drive the regional accounting software market.

Key Developments in the Market

June 2019 - Oracle announced the launch of Oracle Monetization Cloud. The new cloud service stimulates the time to market digital and subscription-based products and services, by enabling the full life cycle of the customer onboarding, creating offer, robust rating and discounting, billing, customized invoicing, and reporting.

May 2019 - EasemyGST and Microsoft India announced a strategic alliance to enable customers to comply with GST. Through this alliance, customers will get a simple and affordable platform to ease their GST requirements. EasemyGST is a cloud-based comprehensive GST compliance platform that integrates with ERP, accounting systems, and spreadsheets, with the enterprise on one end and GSTN on the other end. This partnership is expected to push other global companies to form such partnerships with Indian firms, for the launch of GST compliance solutions.

Reasons to Purchase the Accounting Software Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Increased Efficiency with the use of Accounting Software

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Applications

4.2.3 Ease of Integration with Existing Software Platforms

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.3.1 Data Security Issues

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors

5. Global Accounting Software Market Segmentation

5.1 By Installation Type

5.1.1 On-premise (Database Accounting, Installed Accounting)

5.1.2 Cloud-based

5.2 By End-user Scale

5.2.1 Entry and Microbusinesses

5.2.2 Small and Medium Businesses

5.2.3 Enterprises

5.3 By Region

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 Latin America

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

6.1 Intuit Inc.

6.2 Sage Software Inc.

6.3 SAP SE

6.4 Oracle Corporation (NetSuite)

6.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.6 Infor Inc.

6.7 Epicor Software Corporation

6.8 Unit4 Business Software Limited

6.9 Xero Ltd

6.10 Red Wing Software

6.11 Acumatica Inc.

6.12 Open Systems Inc.

6.13 Zoho Corp

6.14 MYOB Ltd

6.15 Acclivity Group LLC

6.16 Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd

6.17 Deltek Inc.

6.18 Syspro Impact Software Inc.

7. Investment Analysis

8. Outlook of the Accounting Software Market

