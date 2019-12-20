Key Segments Covered in Gluten-free Food Market Report Type are Gluten-free baked food, Gluten-free infant formula, Gluten-free ready meals, Gluten-free snacks, Gluten-free pasta, Gluten-free dairy products, Gluten-free fats and oils and more

The global gluten-free food market will gain from increasing incidence of diseases such as celiac. Fortune Business Insights has announced a report, titled “Gluten Free Food Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Gluten-free baked food, Gluten-free infant formula, Gluten-free ready meals, Gluten-free snacks, Gluten-free pasta, Gluten-free dairy products, Gluten-free fats and oils, Gluten-free nuts, Other gluten-free food products), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmaceuticals, Retail, Online Retail) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” to study various factors impacting growth in the global market.

The report classifies the global market on the basis of various segments. On the basis of product type, the market is classified into baked food, infant formula, and others. The baked food segment held a considerable share in the market in 2017.

The segment is expected to witness promising growth over the forecast period 2018-2025. The increasing consumption of gluten-free baked food such as bread and others is likely to propel growth in the market. Besides this, the gluten-free bread segment is likely to expand at a relatively higher CAGR. Owing to high adoption of gluten-free bread among breakfast is in response expected to boost the global market.

The gluten-free dairy product segment is foreseen to hold the second highest share in the market over the forecast period. Rising awareness about health benefits of gluten-free food is facilitating rapid adoption of gluten-free dairy products. This in response is expected propel growth in market.

Nestle and General Mills’s Joint Venture to Fuel Demand

As per the Celiac Disease Foundation, in North America every 1 out of 133 people is likely to be suffering from celiac disease. Approximately 30% of North America’s population is avoiding gluten to lead a healthy life. Certain factor is expected to increase the growth rate in the market.

Increasing population of gluten intolerant people and rising awareness about benefits of consuming gluten-free food are some factors expected to drive the global market. Additionally, key players are involved in collaboration and partnership to gain a better control over the market.

For instance, Nestlé SA and General Mills Inc. came into a joint venture in 2014 to introduce gluten-free corn flakes in the U.K. Owing to the joint venture, the companies witnessed high demand for the product and gained higher share in the market.

However, lack of availability of gluten-free food in several countries and high cost associated with gluten-free food are some factors anticipated to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Mondelez Gained Higher Share by Acquiring Enjoy Life Foods

Key players operating are adopting innovative strategies to lead the global market. For instance, Mondelez International Inc. acquired a private snack manufacturing company, named Enjoy Life Foods in 2015. Owing to the acquisition Mondelez owns a diverse product portfolio and is witness increasing demand.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

In the year 2015, Mondelez International Inc. acquired a private snack manufacturing company based in the U.S. named Enjoy Life Foods. This acquisition helps the company to expand its gluten-free product portfolio.

In March 2018, Veripan launched an all-purpose gluten-free flour for gluten-free bakery products. This product launch is to satiate the increasing demand for gluten-free food from which is due to health awareness, food allergies, and diagnosis of celiac disease.

