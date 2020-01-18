New York City, Jan 18, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - Dr. Epstein, a board-certified ophthalmologist, is experienced in achieving optimal facial skin rejuvenation results using Botox(R), Xeomin(R), Dysport(R), Radiesse, Restylane(R), and Juvederm(R) fillers, along with laser skin resurfacing procedures (co2 laser), blepharoplasty, and other advanced ophthalmological techniques. He has been in practice with Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute since 1980.

Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute is a tri-county eye clinic and eye care center. The premier ophthalmologists and eye specialists working there provide patients with full-service diagnostic, medical, and surgical eye care as needed. They not only specialize in comprehensive ophthalmology, corrective eye surgery, and the full range of ophthalmologist services, but have advanced fellowship training in the retina (vitreous), cornea and external diseases, cataract surgery, and oculoplastics (cosmetic eyelid surgery).

Recognized as an accomplished oculoplastic surgeon with a special interest in cosmetic laser eyelid and facial plastic surgery, Dr. Epstein has successfully treated patients with ocular conditions such as ptosis (eyelid drooping), eyelid skin cancer (basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma), congenital eye disorders, dry eye disease, as well as patients suffering from eyelid laxity, eye infections, entropion, ectropion, lacrimal (tear duct) conditions, and thyroid eye disease.

Dr. Epstein's career in medicine began in 1975 when he earned his medical degree from the Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts. He then went on to complete his medical internship at Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center from 1975 until 1976, followed by his residency in ophthalmology at the same educational venue in 1979. The following year, he completed his fellowship in ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery at Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center & the University of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary. He is the first physician in Broward County to be fellowship-trained in ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgery.

A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Dr. Epstein is a member of a number of medical associations and societies, including the Florida Medical Association, the Florida Society of Ophthalmology, the Broward County Ophthalmology Society, the Broward County Medical Association, and the American/Israel Ophthalmology Society. Moreover, he is board-certified in ophthalmology by the American Board of Ophthalmology, whose mission is to serve the public by improving the quality of ophthalmic practice through a process of certification and Maintenance of Certification that fosters excellence and encourages continual learning.

Along with his professional involvement in many ophthalmology organizations, he has received many honors and recognitions for his work and teaching. In 1993, he received the Honor Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology. From 2004 through 2013, he was a recipient of the American Medical Association Physicians Recognition Award.

In his current capacity, Dr. Epstein serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Nova Southeastern University, teaching optometry students and residents. He is also affiliated with several hospitals in the state of Florida, including Westside Regional Hospital, Foundation of Advanced Eye Care, Sunrise, and Plantation General Hospital.

Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine and surgery, which deals with the diagnosis and treatment of eye disorders. Ophthalmologists are experts in the diseases, functions, and anatomy of the eye. They may provide routine care such as vision testing, as well as prescribe and fit eyeglasses or contact lenses. However, ophthalmologists are also surgeons. They repair traumatic injuries to the eye and perform cataract, glaucoma, and corneal surgery.

