"Secure Calendar: plan your schedule in an orderly manner"

Secure calendar announces the introduction of a new free virtual calendar web app which has been built to help users efficiently plan their time and events. The Secure Calendar is primarily designed for every professional, teacher, student, freelancer, new parent, politician and the general masses all over the world to organize their prospective events in an orderly manner. Users can freely choose either to use Secure Calendar on their mobile phones or personal computers at any time.



To ensure privacy and security of each user, Secure Calendar uses P2P architecture and end-to-end encryption. By that, each user can rest assured that their data synchronization can be done without any fear of being compromised by the third party. Furthermore, it is also one of the policies and values of Secure Calendar to ensure that private data, schedules, events and plans of every user remain private, hence no user details is released to the party companies for any reason whatsoever.



It is no more news that many individuals find it so difficult to remember or reference their future schedules, past occurrences or to-do events, and it sad that any of that can easily make anyone to lose lofty opportunities and miss out on great events, therefore Secure Calendar deemed it right to design an easy way out for everyone by creating a virtual calendar that helps everyone manage their time. With Secure Calendar, users can easily plan for days, weeks, months or even years ahead. The application allows users to label a schedule, tag an event with a specific yet descriptive title, add a preferred color theme, assign both the start and end time with an option for unlimited customization. By registering free on https://securecalendar.online/, users would have access to:





Create schedule for any event

Create events with custom-named color labels, start and end time or

Create an all-day event.

User-friendly interface

Easily switch between monthly, weekly and daily view.

Free Encrypted Calendar

Secure, end-to-end encrypted, and privacy-respecting calendar

“What sets Secure Calendar apart from other similar apps is the fact that it is free, can be used for all-day events and, at the same time, can be used to map out one’s schedule, events and plans for years ahead. This means Secure Calendar is a perfect yet indispensable companion for those people who love to have their plans and schedules laid out in an organized manner. Also, by making use of Blockstack ID as the accessibility gateway for Secure Calendar, the brand, Secure Calendar has ensured user-controlled login and storage that enable users to take control of their identity, information, schedules and used them without fear of being compromised,” Said Thiago M, the Brand CEO while launching Secure Calendar. “Blockstack technology also allows every Secure Calendar user to have access to a decentralized yet fully encrypted storage space. By that users have unrestricted access to the control of their personal data.” He concluded.



For more information:



Media Contact

Company Name: Secure Calendar

Product Name: Secure Calendar

Url: https://securecalendar.online/

Contact Person: Thiago M

Phone: +553134225236

Location: Brazil











