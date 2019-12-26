Knee Replacement Market Top Key Players are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Smith & Nephew, Aesculap, Inc.- a B. Braun company, Medacta International, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Conformis Forecast till 2026

The global knee replacement market will derive growth from recent advancements in the material associated with the surgical procedures. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Knee Replacement Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Knee Arthroplasty, Partial Knee Arthroplasty, and Revision Arthroplasty) By Implant Type (Fixed Bearing, Mobile Bearing, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 9.06 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.72 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market. It highlights key aspects of the market and focuses on factors such as leading product types and major companies. It summarizes the competitive landscape in detail and predicts companies that are likely to emerge leading in the coming years. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. These values have been evaluated on the basis of extensive research analysis methods. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have constituted an increase in the knee replacement market size in recent years.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global knee replacement market are:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith and Nephew

Aesculap, Inc. a B. Braun company

Medacta International

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Conformis

North America to Emerge Dominant in the Global Market

The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America will exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years. Increasing penetration of computer-aided implant designs will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. The improving health reimbursement scenario will lead to an increased adoption for knee replacement surgeries across the world. Besides North America, the market in Europe will exhibit considerable CAGR in the coming years, driven by advances in material designs and innovations in surgical procedures.

Table of Content from knee replacement market:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis by key Country/Region-2018

4.2. Technological Advancements in Knee Implants

4.3. Overview of Number of Knee Replacement Surgeries by key Country/Region-2018

4.4. The Regulatory Scenario by Key Country/Region

4.5. key Industry Developments-Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and New Product Launch)

5. Global Knee Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Procedure

5.2.1. Total Knee Arthroplasty

5.2.2. Partial Knee Arthroplasty

5.2.3. Revision Arthroplasty

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Implant Type

5.3.1. Fixed Bearing

5.3.2. Mobile Bearing

5.3.3. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User

5.4.1. Hospitals

5.4.2. Orthopedic Clinics

5.4.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.4.4. Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East and Africa

6. North America Knee Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis By Procedure

6.2.1. Total Knee Arthroplasty

6.2.2. Partial Knee Arthroplasty

6.2.3. Revision Arthroplasty

6.3. Market Analysis By Implant Type

6.3.1. Fixed Bearing

6.3.2. Mobile Bearing

6.3.3. Others

6.4. Market Analysis By End User

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Orthopedic Clinics

6.4.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

6.4.4. Others

6.5. Market Analysis By Country/Sub-region

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

7. Europe Knee Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

