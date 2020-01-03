Digital Health Market Growth by Top Key Players are Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Infor, Allscripts, athenahealthInc., Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG, Cognizant, Dimensional InsightInc., Siemens AGQualcomm Life, 3MIBM CorporationInc., Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NVIDIA Corporation, Next IT Corp., Change Healthcare, AgaMatrixInc., LifeWatchNike Inc

The Global Digital Health Market is relied upon to ascend at an extensive rate in response to rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Fortune Business insights in its new report titled “Digital Health Market: Global Market Analysis Insights and Forecast2018 - 2025” predicts that North America is likely to show attractive growth opportunities during the forecast period. This is primarily on account of the presence of advanced healthcare and medical infrastructure in North America. Presence of a large number of well-established players in this region is likely to continue boosting the digital healthcare market in North America. Besides North America Europe and Asia Pacific are also expected to grow at a significant rise in the upcoming years. Rising level of digital knowledge in the U.K. is expected to drive the digital health market.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global digital health market are;

Medtronic

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Infor

Allscripts

Diabetizer GmbH and Co. KG

Cognizant

Dimensional InsightInc.

Siemens AGQualcomm Life

3MIBM CorporationInc.

Microsoft

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NVIDIA Corporation

Next IT Corp.

Change Healthcare

LifeWatchNike Inc.

Growth Strategies Adopted by Companies to Aid Expansion

The global digital health market covers several players demonstrating a competitive vendor landscape. Among these the leading players are working continuously to expand their product portfolio and strengthen position in the digital healthcare market. Some of the leading companies operating in the global digital health market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.Agfa-Gevaert N.V.Truven Health AnalyticsMcKesson Corp.GE HealthcareCerner Corp.Cisco Systems Inc.Philips HealthcareNetApp.Siemens Healthineersand Qualcomm Inc. In the near future these companies are anticipated to engage in strategic partnership merges and acquisitions and agreements to increase their share in the market. Also these initiatives are adopted to gain a competitive edge in the global digital health market.

Market Players Are Focusing on Strategic Collaborations to Establish a Stronghold

Cisco and NetApp joined hands with each other in June 2018 to launch FlexPod solutions. Companies worked together to compute network and store important data and help organizations to accelerate application delivery.

In April 2018Digital Health China and Koninklijke Philips N.V. introduced a tele-radiology application platform called SHINEFL. This service platform provides scalable and customizable cloud-based solution for effective image management. Through this one can view store analyzeand retrieve medical images even remotely. The clinical applications involved in this platform are majorly for cardiologyoncology and neurology.

Startups are growing fast in the U.S. In this regards the Digital Health Council of Massachusetts announced a new program on digital health in April 2019. The program called Sandbox is meant to drive the growth of startups in the state. Launch of such programs is likely to bode well for the global digital health market.

