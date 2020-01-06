Top Players in Oil Storage Terminal Market include Vopak, Sunoco logistics, Oiltanking Gmbh, CST Industries, ZCL Composites, Poly Processing, Superior Tank Company, Containment Solutions, Synalloy Chemicals, Belco Manufacturing Company, Columbian Steel Tank, L.F Manufacturing, Red Ewald, Synder, Denali

The presence of a well-established distributing network of oil and its products is driving the global oil storage terminal market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Oil Storage Terminal Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Reserve Type (Strategic Reserve, Commercial Reserve), By Tank Type (Fixed Roof Tank, Floating Roof Tank, Bullet Tank, Spherical Tank), By Product (Crude oil, Gasoline, Aviation Fuel, Middle Distillates) and By Geography Forecast till 2026.” The rapidly increasing production of oil around the world is supporting the growth of the global oil storage terminal market.

Some of the notable companies in global oil storage terminal market are ZCL Composites, Belco Manufacturing Company, Containment Solutions, Sunoco logistics, Oiltanking Gmbh, Columbian Steel Tank, Poly Processing, Synalloy Corporation, L.F Manufacturing, Red Ewald, Synder, Denali, Vopak, Superior Tank Company, and CST Industries.

“Improvements in Oil Inventories and Infrastructure Will Facilitate Growth”

On the basis of reserve type, the global oil storage terminal market is segmented into commercial reserves and strategic reserves. The rising demand to build additional storage capacity due to the increasing oil production around the world is encouraging the growth of commercial reserves.

Furthermore, the global oil storage terminal market on the basis of tank-type is segmented into a floating roof tank, fixed roof tank, spherical tank and bullet tank. The floating roof tanks segment is predicted to grow due to the increasing demand for storage of medium and low flash point products.

The global oil storage terminal market on the basis of product is segmented into gasoline, crude oil, middle distillates, aviation fuel, and others. The increasing production of oil all over the globe is further encouraging suppliers to improve their inventories and infrastructure to store a large quantity of oil. This factor will, in turn, boost the global oil storage terminal revenue. In addition, the growing need for large backup oil storage due to the changing seasonal demands of oil is likely to favor the growth of the global oil storage terminal market.

However, the high cost of construction and maintenance required before and after building an oil storage terminal is a factor likely to hamper the growth of the global oil storage terminal market. Likewise, large area requirement for oil terminal construction is also expected to restrict the oil storage terminal growth.

“Existing Large Strategic Oil Storage Capacity Will Boost the Market in The US”

Geographically, the global oil storage terminal market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is predicted to dominate the global oil storage terminal market owing to the existing large strategic oil storage capacity in the US. Further, North America being the key exporter of natural gas and crude oil, this factor is also likely to propel growth in the region. Europe is expected to grow significantly, owing to the strategic oil reserves in the European Union. Further, the increasing demand for oil terminals is also enabling growth in the region. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the maximum number of oil storages in a country such as China. The developing and expanding oil storage in nations such as India, Japan, Australia and others is also predicted to aid growth to the Asia Pacific market.

