A betaine in chemistry is any neutral chemical compound with a positively charged cationic functional group such as a quaternary ammonium or phosphonium cation that bears no hydrogen atom and with a negatively charged functional group such as a carboxylate group that may not be adjacent to the cationic site. A betaine thus may be a specific type of zwitterion. Historically, the term was reserved for TMG (trimethylglycine) only. Biologically, betaine is involved in methylation reactions and detoxification of homocysteine. In biological systems, many naturally occurring betaines serve as organic osmolytes, substances synthesized or taken up from the environment by cells for protection against osmotic stress, drought, high salinity, or high temperature. Intracellular accumulation of betaines, non-perturbing to enzyme function, protein structure, and membrane integrity, permits water retention in cells, thus protecting from the effects of dehydration. It is also a methyl donor of increasingly recognised significance in biology.

The betaine market is estimated to grow with its increasing application in food, feed, and other industries such as cosmetics and detergents. The usage of betaine in the food industry has increased in the past few years, owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits related to the consumption of betaine. It is majorly used in functional drinks to increase the nutritional value. The prime reason for the increased demand and usage in the food industry is the rising demand among consumers regarding the usage of natural products in beverages. It is also used in the over-the-counter products, such as digestive aid and stomach acidifier. Over-consumption of the product is expected to pose side effects. This is anticipated to hinder market growth over the forecast period. Recent product developments including product in new hydrochloride form is expected to enhance market growth over the forecast period. North America dominated the global market and is estimated to witness stagnant growth rates over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to overtake North America by 2020 in terms of demand and become the largest regional market over the forecast period on account of increasing consumption of health drinks and dietary supplements in emerging economies of India and China.

The global Betaine market was valued at 2600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Betaine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Betaine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Betaine in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Betaine manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Betaine Market Segment by Type covers:

Synthetic Betaine

Natural Betaine

Betaine Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Detergents

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

