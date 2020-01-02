Tortilla Market 2020 report focuses on in the global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The Tortilla market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types, and applications.

Global “Tortilla Market”2020 report implement in-depth research of the industry with a focus on the current market trends future prospects. Thetortilla market analysis considers sales from tortilla chips, pre-cooked tortilla, and tortilla mix products. Our study also finds the sales of tortilla in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2020, the tortilla chips segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing per capita consumption in developed regions such as North America and Europe will play a significant role in the tortilla chips segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global tortilla market report looks at factors such as growing demand for convenience foods, a rise in the number of initiatives to improve agricultural output, and expansion in retail landscapes. However, fluctuations in food commodity prices, stringent regulations, and the high number of product recalls may hamper the growth of the tortilla industry over the forecast period.

The global Tortilla market is valued at USD 10.42 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.26% during 2020-2024. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tortilla market based on company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

The Tortilla Market report also focuses on some of the key growth prospect, including new product launches, MandA, RandD, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and growth of the key players functioning in the market, both in terms of regional and global scale. Analysts forecast the Global Tortilla market to grow at the Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Rising demand for gluten-free tortillas

Gluten is a protein present in several types of grains. Consumers are increasingly looking for gluten-free tortillas owing to the awareness about the health implications of gluten. Leaky gut caused due to gluten consumption leads to the infusion of bacterial proteins and other toxic compounds into the bloodstream, thereby causing autoimmune attacks. Gluten consumption can lead to hypothyroidism, type 1 diabetes, and inflammation of the gut. Many food manufacturers are offering gluten-free tortillas in their portfolio to cater to the demands of customers who want to avoid gluten. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

The scope of the report covers all the major system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global Tortilla industry. Market values are based on the end-user (public and private) based on the manufacturing of Tortilla systems. Tortilla market manufacturers place orders when they receive work orders from Tortilla market operators such as commercial, military, and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end-user perspective, considering their (Tortilla market operators) orders for the Tortilla market.

Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for convenience foods Factors such as high participation of women in the workforce and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for convenience and easy to prepare food products such as tortillas. In addition, they are healthy and provide the body with the required amount of sodium essential for maintaining the water balance in the body. They help in the reduction of body fatigue and regulate metabolism as tortillas contain folate and pantothenic acid. Thus, the growing demand for convenience foods will lead to the expansion of the global tortilla market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Global Tortilla Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 146 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Tortilla Market by means of aregion:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Tortilla market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Research Objectives Of Tortilla Market Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Tortilla Market.

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.

Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global tortilla market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tortilla manufacturers, that include Arevalo Foods Inc., Azteca Foods Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Easy Food Inc., General Mills Inc., GRUMA SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, PepsiCo Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc.Also, the tortilla market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Following are Key Queries of Tortilla market:

Which geographical region would have more demand for Tortilla products/services?

What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Tortilla region-wise market?

Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR and annual Tortilla growth?

What is the ongoing and estimated Tortilla market size in the upcoming years?

What is the Tortilla market possibility for long-term investment?

What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Tortilla market new players?

What are the risk and challenges involved in Tortilla suppliers?

What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Tortilla product in the coming years?

What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Tortilla market?

What are the latest trends in the regional Tortilla market and how prosperous they are?

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Tortilla market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Tortilla market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Tortilla market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Tortilla market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Tortilla market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Tortilla market by offline distribution channel

Global Tortilla market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Tortilla market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed sports merchandise market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed sports merchandise market in Americas

Licensed sports merchandise market in EMEA

Licensed sports merchandise market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

