The Fabulous Feats of Mr. B: Opposite Day by Bruce P. Weinberg is available worldwide and recently became a #1 Amazon Best Seller. The 30-page illustrated children’s book centers on Mr. B, a mesmerizing and quirky teacher who speaks to his students about the concepts of opposites and thinking outside the box.

The Fabulous Feats of Mr. B: Opposite Day has received rave reviews to date, including a 5-star review from Grady Harp, Hall of Fame Top 100 Reviewer at Amazon: “Author Bruce P. Weinberg is a retired teacher, and after 35 years of teaching he transmits his love for education by creating the character Mr. B, ‘a quirky and creative teacher closely resembling himself!’ The series – THE FABULOUS FEATS OF MR B -to date has two books, MR. B’S FIRST DAY and now OPPOSITE DAY. The excellent illustrations are by Gabriela M. Palomo … The antics of this delightful little book are full of joy as Mr. B is anticipated by the members of his class, wondering what the offering will bring. Mr. B arrives and announces ‘In today’s class, friends, it is opposite day, so please do the opposite of all that I say. If in means out and out means in, are you not ready for me to begin?’ He begins by saying stand up – and the kids stand…! Mr. B explains again, and gradually the class understands to do the opposite of what Mr. B says - even when little Ralph asks to go to the bathroom (and must say NOT go to the bathroom). The play with words continues with walk vs. run, fast vs. slow, welcome vs. not welcome, etc … It all works beautifully and is delivered in excellent rhyme. And while the book is superb for children ages 4 – 6, Bruce adds a note to parents at book’s end about celebrating imagination in children. This is a very fine new author who writes with zest – and continues to teach! Highly recommended.”

The Fabulous Feats of Mr. B: Opposite Day can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including BarnesandNoble.com, BooksAMillion.com, and Amazon. The paperback retails for $9.99 and ebook $2.99. Paperback wholesale orders are available through Ingram. Weinberg’s other installment of The Fabulous Feats of Mr. B series, Mr. B’s First Day, can also be purchased through retailers worldwide.

About the author:



Bruce P. Weinberg retired from a very rewarding teaching career after 35 years. Although he enjoys spending time with wife, Amy, grown children, Evan & Francie, and the real princess of the house, Fluffy, he had a desire to share his passion for drama and the spirit of imagination. He put pencil to paper and created Mr. B, a quirky and creative teacher closely resembling himself.

About Seacoast Press:



Seacoast Press is an award-winning book publisher headquartered in Portsmouth, NH. It provides full-service book publishing programs for authors throughout the USA.

