Market Overview

The European PLC market was valued at USD 3758.3 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period to reach USD 4139.5 million by 2024. Europe’s higher investment levels, since 2016, in Industrial IoT have made the region maintain its lead among the other regions, such as the United States and Asia.

- The evolution of technological advancements, and innovations across various manufacturing units, have encouraged the adoption of automation technologies. Digitization and Industry 4.0 revolution have significantly stimulated the growth of automation among European industries, by necessitating the use of smarter and automated solutions, such as control systems and robotics, to improve production processes

- The industrial PLC security issues are nearly as common as the PLCs. This is due to the fact that these devices are connected through a network, which controls critical infrastructures within the industrial set up. PLCs might make use of a web-based interface, which further increases the vulnerability of the PLCs.

Scope of the Report

A programmable logic controller (PLC) or programmable controller is a digital computer used for automation of industrial processes, such as control of machinery on factory assembly lines. The PLC market is strongly impacted by the industrial output and the investment funneled into computers and software. These PLC systems have traditionally been the foundation of both process and discrete factory automation.

Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas Industry to Occupy the Major Market Share

- Recovering crude oil prices are leading to increased upstream activities, especially in the CIS region. It is estimated that Russia also has a capex of over USD 160 billion till 2025, with over 29 new development projects expected to begin over the forecast period.

- Projects, such as Prirazlomnoye Field, Baltic LNG, and Sakhalin III, are expected to contribute to the current demand for PLCs is the region.

- According to the latest oil and gas workforce report published by Oil and Gas UK, there are just 3032 active drillers in the country. As a result, many ongoing projects are forced to automate several operations to adjust to these factors.

- The region’s existing infrastructure requires storage and refining capacity expansions, in order to ensure substantially of its imports of either LNG or pipeline gas. These operations are further expected to provide considerable opportunities for the PLC market in the region.

Germany to Witness the Highest Growth

- The automotive industry is one of the largest sources of demand for PLCs in the country. The German automotive industry is one of the largest manufacturing sectors in the world.

- Several leading vendors of automation and control equipment, such as Schneider Electric, Siemens Kuka, etc., are based in Germany, thus, driving a high flow of investments toward RandD activities. As a result, the country has a high degree of automation in most of its end- user industries.

- The country also has a large number of robots. According to the recent estimates of International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Germany has the most robot density in the world (294 units per 10,000 workers),

- According to the VDMA + Robotics Automation Organization, the robotics and automation turnover in Germany increased by 4.17% in 2018, when compared to that in 2017. Thus the huge scope of PLCs in Germany can be estimated from this data.

Competitive Landscape

The market consists of long-standing established players like ABB, Rockwell and Honeywell, which have made significant investments to improve the product technology. The high competitive rivalry would also pose significant entry barriers, thus decreasing the threat of new entrants.

- March 2019 - Mitsubishi Electric announced the establishment of new company, MELCO Factory Automation Philippines Inc. (MELAP) in the Philippines. The new establishment was made to further expand Mitsubishi Electric's factory automation (FA) business in the country.

- November 2018 - ABB announced the release of Freelance 2019, the latest version of its distributed control system (DCS) solution, which combines the DCS with PLCs. Freelance 2019, specially designed for process industries, includes enhanced security required for Industry 4.0 applications.

- April 2018 - Bosch planned to invest EUR 100 million in the new manufacturing plant in central Mexico, focusing on strengthening the local presence in North America.

