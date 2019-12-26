Top Players in Mobile Payment Technology Market are MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT&T Inc., Google Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Ant Financial Services Group, and Tencent group

Increasing shift towards an online platform to fuel demand in the global Mobile Payment Technology market. The market has been witnessing the development of new technology.Fortune Business Insightshas announced publishing of a report, titled “Mobile Payment Technology Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Payment Mode, By Industry Vertical and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

“Key players are expected to emphasize integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global Mobile Payment Technology market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

Major Segments Mentioned:

By Payment Mode

By Industry Vertical

By Geography

On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Mobile Payment Technology market.

Regional Analysis:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global Mobile Payment Technology market.

Major Table of Content for Mobile Payment Technology Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Middle East and Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

