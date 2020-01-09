What you will get by reading the report is not just charts, bars, analytical data but also a better understanding of the X-Ray Detectors market which will, in turn, help you to make decisions in the better interest of your organization.

Market Overview

The X-ray detectors market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The advances in wireless communications and sensors have enabled the miniaturization process, which are rendering the biomedical devices and X-ray health-monitoring systems efficiently and cost-effectively.

- Security checkpoints at border crossings are the first line of defense against the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and explosives into the country. Due to the growing terrorist activities all over the world, these security checkpoints play a vital role in providing safety and security to the country, thus acting as a driver for the growth of the X-ray detectors market.

- Moreover, the accessibility of X-ray imaging equipment and technology are increasing and as volumes increase, the unit cost of equipment decreases, making X-ray imaging equipment an efficient tool to image an increasing number of objects, which is helping as a driver in the market.

- However, excise tax obligation by the government and stringent regulatory procedures challenge the market growth.

Scope of the Report

In X-ray detectors, the energy transported by the radiation is converted into forms that can be recognized visually or electronically. X-rays detectors have a wide range of application in veterinary, medical, dental, industrial, and security. Digitization has led hospitals to convert their analog X-ray systems to digital systems. Developments in amorphous selenium (a-Se) detector which are useful in mammography have made the growth in this market more significant.

Key Market Trends

Medical Applications of X-ray Detectors to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

- The X-ray detection technology used to screen individuals is immensely useful for medical diagnosis and treatment monitoring because they are highly penetrating, passing through skin and soft tissue to reveal bone and deep tissue.

- High volume coverage, high spatial resolution, and ability to perform fluoroscopy/angiography in conjunction with tomography provide high advantages for the X-ray detector with flat panel detectors. These advantages are increasing the clinical/medical applications. X-ray CT is recognized as an invaluable medical tool for the diagnosis of disease, trauma, or abnormality in patients with signs or symptoms of disease.

- In Germany, the increasing numbers of CT examinations in non-cancer patients were significantly associated with higher regional deprivation. In addition, the male sex, higher age categories, and specific body regions are positively associated with the increased numbers of CT examinations, due to which the import value of tomography apparatus started increasing since 2016, which says the demand will increase, by which the market of X-ray detection with computed tomography will adopt a significant growth.

North America Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share

- North America is one of the largest markets for medical technology research industries. The huge market in the region is attributed to the growing RandD activities in medical sciences.

- There is a strong focus on improving the health conditions of people, as well as tackling the adverse effects of the rising health diseases and infections.

- X-ray detectors are well placed in the market, to drive the next phase of the healthcare revolution in the country. They are already being deployed for non-intrusive patient monitoring and for keeping track of vital metrics. The information collected from the wireless sensing devices can be relayed back to caregivers and doctors, for increasing the efficiency of medical treatment.

- Furthermore, the stringent regulations against terrorism are increasing the need for high-end security systems, which detect hazardous weapons in the freight, thereby reflecting the growth of the market.

- Besides, there are growing advances in MEMS technology research developments in the United States that are resulting in the miniaturized versions of detectors, like charge coupled devices (CCD) and line-scan detectors driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The X-ray detectors market is highly fragmented and the important players have used various tactics, such as agreements, expansions, partnerships, new product launches, joint ventures acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Key players in the market are Varex Imaging Corporation, Thales Group, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Teledyne DALSA Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are -

- March 2019 - Varex Imaging Corporation announced it entered into an agreement to acquire at least 90% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Direct Conversion AB (publ). This acquisition will expand their product portfolio to include new linear array digital detectors along with a revenue stream from these products for certain medical, dental, and industrial applications.

- October 2018 - Teledyne announced the expansion of its X-ray manufacturing capacity, due to the increased demand for the company’s proprietary complementary metaloxidesemiconductor or CMOS-based digital x-ray detectors.

