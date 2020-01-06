NEWS »»»
The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report offers an in-depth analysis of various factors promoting and demoting the growth of the market during the mentioned forecast period. The information provided in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods.
The rising demand for time-efficient artificial intelligence systems for resolving complex medical conditions is driving the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market says Fortune business Insights in a report, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Platform (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Industries, Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company), And Geography Forecast Till 2026”.Growing prevalence of chronic diseases is shifting the focus to artificial intelligence in healthcare
Cleveland Clinic Unveils Center for Clinical Artificial Intelligence
Cleveland Clinic launched a center to improvise the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare. The center is aiming towards developing clinical applications of artificial intelligence and leveraging machine-learning technology with a focus on improving healthcare services in areas such as diagnostics, disease prediction and prevention along with treatment. The increasing establishment of artificial intelligence oriented centers is predicted to boost the market. Numerous software companies are collaborating with healthcare institutions to introduce artificial intelligence integrated treatments. For instance, the association between Apollo Hospitals and Microsoft Corporation to launch an artificial intelligence model to predict heart attacks. The newly developed application is built on Microsoft Corporation’s cloud platform which will predict the risk of heart attack and will provide rich insights to respective physicians. The new model is likely to witness high demand among heart patients and enable the growth in the artificial intelligence in health care market.
