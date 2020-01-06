The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report offers an in-depth analysis of various factors promoting and demoting the growth of the market during the mentioned forecast period. The information provided in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods.

The rising demand for time-efficient artificial intelligence systems for resolving complex medical conditions is driving the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market says Fortune business Insights in a report, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Platform (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Industries, Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company), And Geography Forecast Till 2026”.Growing prevalence of chronic diseases is shifting the focus to artificial intelligence in healthcare

Leading Players operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Google, Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

NVIDIA Corporation

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

iCarbonX, Next IT Corp.

Welltok, Inc.

General Vision, Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Enlitic, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Deep Genomics, Inc.

Oncora Medical, Inc.

Cleveland Clinic Unveils Center for Clinical Artificial Intelligence

Cleveland Clinic launched a center to improvise the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare. The center is aiming towards developing clinical applications of artificial intelligence and leveraging machine-learning technology with a focus on improving healthcare services in areas such as diagnostics, disease prediction and prevention along with treatment. The increasing establishment of artificial intelligence oriented centers is predicted to boost the market. Numerous software companies are collaborating with healthcare institutions to introduce artificial intelligence integrated treatments. For instance, the association between Apollo Hospitals and Microsoft Corporation to launch an artificial intelligence model to predict heart attacks. The newly developed application is built on Microsoft Corporation’s cloud platform which will predict the risk of heart attack and will provide rich insights to respective physicians. The new model is likely to witness high demand among heart patients and enable the growth in the artificial intelligence in health care market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast 2026 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast 2026 Asia Pacific Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast 2026 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional markets by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market growth?

