Global Furfural Industry research report studies latest Furfural aspects market size, share, trends, business overview and Furfural scenario during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Global "Furfural Market" Report 2019

About Furfural Market Report:

The worldwide market for Furfural is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 905.5 million US$ in 2024, from 752.2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Furfural in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Top manufacturers/players:

Hongye Chemical

Silvateam

Central Romana

Lenzing

Hebei Xingtai Chunlei

Penn A Kem

Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical

Zhongkang

Illovo Sugar

Shijiazhuang Guangxin Weiye

Zibo Huaao Chemical

Henan Huilong Chemical

Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical

Global Furfural market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Furfural market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Furfural Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Furfural Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Furfural Market Segment by Types:

Purity 99%

Purity 98.5%

Others

Purity 98.5% occupies the largest market share with segmentation of 71% and Purity 99% types grow the fastest

Furfural Market Segment by Applications:

Furfural Alcohol

Solvent

Others

The largest segment of the Alcohol market was Furfural Alcohol, with 73% of the Solvent market share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Furfural are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2024

Through the statistical analysis, the Furfural Market report depicts the global market of Furfural Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Furfural Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics



2ManufacturersProfiles

3GlobalFurfuralSales,Revenue,MarketShareandCompetitionbyManufacturer(2017-2018)

3.1 Global Furfural and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Furfural Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

4GlobalFurfuralMarketAnalysisbyRegions

4.1 Global Furfural, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5NorthAmericaFurfuralbyCountry

5.1 North America Furfural, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.2 United States Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6EuropeFurfuralbyCountry

6.1 Europe Furfural, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.2 Germany Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7Asia-PacificFurfuralbyCountry

7.1 Asia-Pacific Furfural, Revenue and Market Share by Country

7.2 China Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8SouthAmericaFurfuralbyCountry

8.1 South America Furfural, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.2 Brazil Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9MiddleEastandAfricaFurfuralbyCountries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Furfural, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.2 Saudi Arabia Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Furfural and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10GlobalFurfuralMarketSegmentbyType

11GlobalFurfuralMarketSegmentbyApplication

12FurfuralMarketForecast(2019-2024)

12.1 Global Furfural, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Furfural Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

Continued…

