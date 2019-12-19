Electric Vehicle Battery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Leading Key Players BYD Company Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD., LG Chem, Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

The globalelectric vehicle battery marketvolume is projected to reach 40.6 million units by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Increasing production of electric vehicles will be one of the primary growth drivers of this market. The demand for electric vehicle batteries is driven by the growing to reduce dependence on non-renewable energy sources.

Electric vehicles are expected to play a central role in the global commitment towards attaining sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. This skyrocketing demand and production is further underpinned by the rising concerns regarding rampant pollution and unchecked carbon emissions that are exacerbating the effects of global warming and climate change. With increasing demand for electric vehicles, the demand for their batteries is expected to rise in tandem, expanding the electric vehicle battery market size in the process.

List of top companies Covered in the ev battery market research report are:

BYD Company Ltd.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

LG Chem

Tesla Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Conducive Government Policies to encourage ev battery Adoption

With a view to contain greenhouse gas emissions, governments and regulatory authorities in various countries are designing policies to encourage uptake of electric vehicles which include tax exemptions, subsidies, prioritized availability of credit, and other financial incentives. For example, the UK announced a registration tax under which electric vehicles priced under £40,000 are fully tax-exempt, while reduced tax rates are applied for plug-in hybrid vehicles. Furthermore, policies are also aimed at attracting investment into developing charging infrastructure for these vehicles. For instance, in Ireland, the government provides an incentive of €2,000for installing an electric car charging station. These incentives will play a key role in shaping the electric vehicle battery market trends in the forthcoming years.

Asia-Pacific to Hold a Commanding Position in the Market; Europe to Follow

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the electric vehicle battery market share owing to the increasingly stringent regulations put in place by governments in the region to reduce carbon and GHG emissions. The volume of the market in Europe was at 3.1 million in 2018 and is expected to increase mainly on account of a well-established EV infrastructure. The other factor favoring growth in this region is the supply of nickel-metal batteries and lithium-ion batteries at competitive prices by companies. Gradual shift towards electric vehicles as a result of volatile oil prices will be the main factor driving the market in North America. Additionally, rising investments in e-mobility ventures coupled with active government support will further fuel this market in the region.

