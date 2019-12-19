Ultrafiltration Market is the result of a through field study done over a period. Most of the data in this report comes from primary sources that include consumer surveys, retail surveys, and expert opinions. The research Methodology is detailed in subsequent chapters.

Global “Ultrafiltration Market” research report 2020 is a professional study on the current state of Ultrafiltration Industry. The report serves key information about the industry, current situation and upcoming market condition, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The study reveals the market trends and the size of each separate segment within the market. The focused study uncovers the major aspects like drivers, restraints, on industry development patterns, scope, qualities, shortcomings, and openings.

The Global Ultrafiltration market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of over 12% with revenue USD 2.42 billion” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 11.88%" by the end of 2024.

About Ultrafiltration Market:

Ultrafiltration Market analysis considers sales from municipal treatment and industrial treatment applications. Our study also finds the sales of ultrafiltration in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the municipal treatment segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising awareness about wastewater management, owing to the population growth and rapid urbanization will play a significant role in the municipal treatment segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ultrafiltration market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for UF in wastewater treatment, rising application of UF in oil and gas industry, and stringent regulatory and sustainability policies concerning the environment. However, limitations of UF, threat of substitutes, and high capital cost may hamper the growth of the ultrafiltration industry over the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION:

Municipal treatment

Industrial treatment

Market Dynamics of Ultrafiltration Industry:

Driver: Increasing Demand For Uf In Wastewater Treatment



Trends: Increasing Use Of Uf In Electronics Indutry



Challenges: Limitations Of Uf



Increasing demand for UF in wastewater treatment



End-users are increasingly demanding for UF processes for wastewater treatment due to its low cost and efficiency compared to other methods such as mechanical cleaning, media filtration, RO, and chemical cleaning. It also meets regulatory standards of water quality as it removes different kinds of pathogens in wastewater. UF devices can recycle and reuse water that contains harmful chemicals, nanoparticles, and macromolecules. Many such benefits offered by UF devices will lead to the expansion of the global ultrafiltration market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.



Increasing use of UF in electronics industry



UF is a newer technology compared with RO and other filtration technologies and is growing in popularity in the electronics industry. It is used as a final treatment step in the production of ultrapure, particle-free, and organic-free water. In the electronics industry, the standards for water are revised periodically to meet its changing needs, in accordance with the changing quality of raw water, and the availability of sophisticated analytical techniques. Vendors providing UF technology to the electronics industry are continuously improving it with the provision of better membranes and analytical capabilities. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Global Ultrafiltration Market Are:

Alfa Laval AB

Beijing OriginWater Technology Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

GEA Group AG

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Pentair Plc

SUEZ SA

Toray Industries Inc.

and Veolia Environnement SA

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Ultrafiltration market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Ultrafiltration Market by means of region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Ultrafiltration market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global ultrafiltration market is fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ultrafiltration manufacturers, that include Alfa Laval AB, Beijing OriginWater Technology Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., GEA Group AG, Parker-Hannifin Corp., Pentair Plc, SUEZ SA, Toray Industries Inc., and Veolia Environnement SA.

Detailed TOC of Ultrafiltration Market Report 2020-2024:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value Chain Analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market Outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



•Market segmentation by application



•Comparison by application



•Municipal treatment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Industrial treatment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by application



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Increasing use of UF in electronics industry



•Rise in MandA



•Advancements in UF technology



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Alfa Laval AB



•Beijing OriginWater Technology Co. Ltd.



•DuPont de Nemours Inc.



•Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.



•GEA Group AG



•Parker-Hannifin Corp.



•Pentair Plc



•SUEZ SA



•Toray Industries Inc.



•Veolia Environnement SA



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodologyz



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





