Market Drivers & Opportunity: Developing health awareness, Growing number of retail outlets, Increasing discretionary cashflow, Innovative item dispatches, Fashion patterns, Emerging job of online business

Global Athletic Footwear Market valued approximately USD 82 billion in 2o16 is anticipated tgrow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.45% over the forecast period 2o17-2o25. An athletic shoe is a name for a shoe designed for sporting and physical activities. Originally used mainly during sports, today they are worn as casual footwear also. The major factors expected tdrive the market are growing recognition for healthy lifestyle, escalating disposable income, rising involvement in fitness & sports activities, increasing needs for innovative & comfortable footwear, increasing global population and the rising e-commerce retail market.

The objective of the study is tdefine market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and tforecast the values tthe coming eight years. The report is designed tincorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report alscaters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall alsincorporate available opportunities in micrmarkets for stakeholders tinvest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

Sports Shoes

Basketball

Tennis

Soccer

Others

Walking Shoes

Running Shoes

Backpacking & Hiking Shoes

Distribution Channel

Shoes Store

Sports & Athletic Goods Store

Specialty Apparel Store

Online Store

Others

End-Use:

Men

Women

Kids

