A keyless vehicle access control system is a fully automated system comprising of an electronic locking feature which secures access to the vehicle electronically and substitutes the conventional mechanical key. This system works on a number of low frequency transmitting antennae placed outside as well as inside the vehicle.



The keyless vehicle access control systems market is very concerted market; the revenue of top eleven manufacturers accounts about 80% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.



The leading manufactures mainly are Continental, Denso, Hella, Lear and Valeo. Continental is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 24% in 2016. The next is Denso and Hella.



There are mainly two type product of keyless vehicle access control systems market: Passive Keyless Entry Systems (PKES) and Remote Keyless Entry System (RKES). RKES accounts the largest proportion; however, PKES will have faster growing rate.



The Europe held the largest share in the global keyless vehicle access control systems products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 38% in 2016. The next is Japan and North America.



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

By the product type, the Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems marketis primarily split into:

Passive Keyless Entry Systems (PKES)

Remote Keyless Entry System (RKES)

By the end users/application, Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems marketreport coversthe following segments:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Segment by Type

2.3 Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Application

2.4.1 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.4.2 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.4.3 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems by Players

3.1 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

4 Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems by Regions

4.1 Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems by Regions

4.1.1 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

8 Middle East and Africa

8.1 Middle East and Africa Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East and Africa Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East and Africa Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East and Africa Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East and Africa Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Consumption by Application

Continued...

