The global digital audio workstation (DAW) market exhibits a considerable growth potential owing to technological advancements in audio and video industry. As per a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Digital Audio Workstation Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Software, Services, System Integration, Operating and Maintenance), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), and Geography Forecast till 2025,” the market is expected to gain traction on account of the rising demand for advanced audio technologies.

For instance, the rising adoption of cloud computing services, remote recording among others will expand the market’s scope of expansion. Moreover, the demand for advanced cloud computing devices is expected to increase, which in turn, will drive the digital audio workstation (DAW) market. DAW program is designed to record, edit, and produce audio and video files digitally.

Apple, MAGIX Software GmbH, BandLab Technologies, Adobe Systems, Inc., Steinberg GmbH, Digital Audio Workstation, Ableton Live, Mark of the Unicorn, Audiotool FL Studio, Harrison Consoles, and Native Instruments are some of the leading players operating in the digital audio workstation market.

“Melodrive Receives Funding from Boost VC to Develop AI-enabled Digital Workstation in the US”

Among regions, North America is anticipated to hold a considerable share in the global DAW market during the forecast period. The audio market is expanding at a rapid pace in this region, which is augmenting demand for analog hybrid audio systems. In addition to this, the market in North America is likely to grow with the rising demand for AI platforms. Taking this into consideration, Melodrive Inc. received grants from Boost VC in the year 2017. The aim of the company was to develop digital audio workstations in Europe and the U.S. by implementing AI algorithms. Other regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe will witness high growth owing to the rising demand for high-quality audios and videos.

“Rising Demand for Video and Audio Mixing Stokes Growth in the Market”

The DAW market is expected to witness an impressive rise on account of the growing entertainment industry. “With the emergence of advanced technology, video and audio making is becoming more popular,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. The rising demand for high production capacity with minimum utilization of equipment is expected to drive the market. Adoption of cloud computing technologies is another factor driving the DAW market. The rising demand for such technologies enables users to mix different recordings. This is expected to further increase the adoption of digital audio workstation software.

Some of the well-known digital audio workstations are Ableton Live, Pro-Tools, Machine, and Adobe Audition. Some of the recent developments in these workstations enable deployment of innovative services such as Networked Audio Over IP and cloud computing. The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and Audio-as-a-Service (AaaS) are likely to stimulate growth in the market, This, coupled with the introduction of advanced audio interfaces, is intended to create demand for digital audio broadcasting. This, as a result, is anticipated to drive the global market in the forecast years.

“Reaper Partnered with Cockos and Linux to Develop Audio Editing Software”

Several companies are planning to focus on partnerships to gain an edge over the competition and develop advanced DAW software. For instance, Reaper announced its partnership with Cockos Incorporated and Linux.org n 2018. The partnership was formed with an objective to develop cloud-enabled audio editing software. Furthermore, this partnership will result in offering several features to its users. Another company called BandLab Technologies announced the acquisition of Cakewalk Inc. in June 2018. The objective of the company was to develop a professional music software enabled with advanced technology.

Companies are also planning to develop digital audio workstation apps in the coming years. This is expected to help users conveniently mix audios and videos.

