Vibratory compactors are frequently used machines to compact materials such as soil in order to increase its density for construction and are utilized for in landfill tasks. Some common varieties are plate tamper which is also known as rammers, compactors, vibratory plates and vibratory pad foot compactors.

The global vibratory soil compactor industry mainly concentrates in China, North America and Europe in terms of market value. The global leading player in this market is WIRTGEN, whose revenue is $ 267.63 million in 2017, accounts for 15.94% % of total revenue market.

The vibratory soil compactor is mainly used in road construction, public engineering and mining field. The application market share of Road Construction is up to about 50% in 2017 and it is forecasted that share will be maintain by 2024 with the increasing collaboration among rental fleet owners and vibratory soil compactor manufacturers.Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of labor-efficient vehicles at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of labor-efficient vibratory soil compactor industry. The widely application of vibratory soil compactor promote the growth of customer segments and the rising demand for labor-efficient vehicles is bringing a radical change to the vibratory soil compactor market. With increased collaboration among construction equipment manufacturers and rental fleet owners, the products are being designed as per the customer need. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area and the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vibratory Soil Compactor market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2250 million by 2024, from US$ 1680 million in 2019.

Vibratory Soil Compactormarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

WIRTGEN

Caterpillar

Bomag

XCMG

Case

SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIESLTD.

JCB

Dynapac

Volvo

Shantui

Liugong Machinery

Ammann

Sany

XGMA

SINOMACH

Luoyang Lutong

Jiangsu Junma

DEGONG

Vibratory Soil CompactorProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

To study and analyze the global Vibratory Soil Compactor consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vibratory Soil Compactor market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Vibratory Soil Compactor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vibratory Soil Compactor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Vibratory Soil Compactor marketis primarily split into:

Less than 5 ton

5-13ton

More than 13 ton

By the end users/application, Vibratory Soil Compactor marketreport coversthe following segments:

Road Construction

Public Engineering

Mining

Others

