6-Methylnicotinic Acid (CAS 3222-47-7)Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Enamine

Pure Chemistry Scientific

HBCChem

BOC Science

Vitas-M Laboratory

Key Organics

Hongtu Biological Technology

3B Scientific

Meryer

6-Methylnicotinic Acid (CAS 3222-47-7), C7H7NO2, the formula weight is 137.14 and it's sparingly soluble in water.

6-Methylnicotinic acid is an intermediate of the drug etoricoxib (a non- steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of arthritis and osteoarthritis). It is also used as an organic intermediates.

The global 6-Methylnicotinic Acid (CAS 3222-47-7) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the 6-Methylnicotinic Acid (CAS 3222-47-7) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of 6-Methylnicotinic Acid (CAS 3222-47-7) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of 6-Methylnicotinic Acid (CAS 3222-47-7) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global 6-Methylnicotinic Acid (CAS 3222-47-7) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global 6-Methylnicotinic Acid (CAS 3222-47-7) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

6-Methylnicotinic Acid (CAS 3222-47-7) Market Segment by Type covers:

99% Purity Type

98% Purity Type

Others

6-Methylnicotinic Acid (CAS 3222-47-7) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Etoricoxib Intermediate

Organic Intermediate

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license)@

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of 6-Methylnicotinic Acid (CAS 3222-47-7) market in 2025 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of 6-Methylnicotinic Acid (CAS 3222-47-7) market are also given.

